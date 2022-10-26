Libby Squire killer Pawel Relowicz had a string of previous convictions

Libby Squire killer Pawel Relowicz is under the spotlight again, in new documentary series Libby Are You Home Yet?

To all intents and purposes, Pawel Relowicz seemed like a normal family man.

But in 2019, the 26-year-old found himself at the centre of one of Hull’s most high-profile murder cases following the rape and killing of student Libby Squire.

As Relowicz was brought to justice, the horrifying truth about his criminality came to light – to coincide with the Sky Crime documentary, here’s what you need to know.

Pawel Relowicz was arrested for the murder of Libby Squire in 2019 (Credit: Sky)

Who is Pawel Relowicz?

Pawel Relowicz appeared to be your average family man with a wife and two kids.

He could have easily been mistaken for many other young fathers across Hull.

Relowicz moved to Hull as a teenager and managed to make a life for himself as a butcher.

He was married to his wife Jagoda and the pair had two children together.

But it turned out that he was hiding a very dark secret.

The father-of-two was secretly committing a string of horrific sexual crimes for 18 months.

From exposing himself in the street to stealing sex toys, Relowicz was tormenting many young women in the Hull Uni student area.

Eventually, he was found guilty of the rape and murder of Hull University student Libby Squire.

In the documentary Libby Are You Home Yet?, we also learn more about the police’s vigorous investigation and the events that led up to Relowicz eventually being arrested in 2019.

How was Libby Squire’s killer Pawel Relowicz caught?

Pawel Relowicz was arrested in 2019 after the police found footage of the young man interacting with Libby on the night she disappeared.

The footage showed Relowicz and Libby getting into his silver Astra.

After Relowicz was arrested, the police searched his car and found two masks and a holdall in the boot which contained stolen vibrators, personal photographs and underwear.

The DNA on the underwear matched the DNA of Relowicz.

Relowicz first denied the offences, but on the first day of his trial he pleaded guilty to nine accounts of voyeurism, public indecency and burglary.

Speaking in court, he said: “I denied them because I have a family, I have small children and a wife and it was difficult for me to accept I had a problem.”

In February 2021, Relowicz was eventually found guilty of the murder and rape of Libby Squire and was sentenced to prison for a minimum of 27 years.

Pawel Relowicz is still serving time in prison, and he’s even agreed to meet with Libby’s mother who’s eager find answers about her daughter’s death.

Pawel Relowicz was unkind to his wife (Credit: Sky)

Pawel Relowicz was abusive towards his wife

Relowicz met his wife, Jagoda, on a trip home to Poland and the couple married in June 2018.

Jagoda came to live with him in the UK, where she landed a job at the bacon factory.

However, Relowicz’s neighbours revealed that he wasn’t kind towards his wife, and he treated her ‘like a dog’.

One neighbour told The Sun: “He was constantly shouting at her – shouting and bawling at the top of his voice.

“He treated her like a dog and she had no friends in the street as far as I could see.

“As a couple, they kept themselves to themselves.”

Where is Relowicz’s wife now?

Following Pawel’s arrest, Jagoda left Hull and moved back to Poland.

Jagoda sold the family home in Hull and quit her job at the bacon factory.

A neighbour told The Sun: “She wants a divorce. She does not have any contact with her husband anymore, she went to Poland.”

She then left her children with family over there and returned to England to work.

Since then, she met someone else, and they are reportedly expecting a baby together.

The couple have also returned to Poland.

Libby Squire’s killer Pawel Relowicz committed voyeurism

Relowicz was found guilty of many horrific crimes before the murder of Libby Squire.

One of his crimes included voyeurism.

In February 2018, a woman had come home from work at 11.05pm and decided to take a quick shower.

But when she got out, she turned the light off and saw a “shadow” and “the side of a man’s face just inches from the window”.

She then claimed: “I got scared and I had my phone and sent a message to a chat my housemates were on and told them.

“I was scared. He kept looking at me.”

One of her friends then ran downstairs and out the door and began shouting at a man who had run to the other end of the street.

Pawel Relowicz robbed someone’s house (Credit: Sky)

Libby Squire’s killer Pawel Relowicz was found guilty of burglary

In July 2017, a mother-of-two recalled how she had awoken in the night and saw a figure of a man on the other side of the frosted glazed panels of her bedroom door.

She said: “I assumed it was my partner then went back to sleep. The next thing I knew, my partner was shouting and wanted to know where his money was. He said it wasn’t on the kitchen counter.

“He also said the front door was open. I checked my handbag and found that £88 in cash had gone.”

The woman then said that she found an unwrapped condom next to her son’s toy and had “no idea where it came from”.

There was also a pair of underwear found next to it.

Pawel Relowicz was found guilty of outraging public decency

In January 2019, a woman had been out with her friend and sister.

She was sitting on the wall at her home when she saw a man “a couple of metres away”.

She said: “I clearly saw him masturbating. He was looking at me.

“He never said anything to me or my friend. I told her we needed to get in the house.”

But after closing the door behind her, she went upstairs and saw Relowicz outside the porch door.

The woman said: “My mum came downstairs and asked who it was, and I told her he followed us.

“I then saw him ejaculate over the door. He then left.”

Shortly after Relowicz was arrested, the police found a DNA match to the DNA found on the door.

What did Relowicz’s family say about his crimes?

After Relowicz was arrested for the murder of Libby Squire, his family was devastated by the news and refused to believe that he was capable of such horrific crimes.

Pawel’s sister, Paulina Szymanska, defended her brother in an interview with The Telegraph before Libby’s body was found.

She said: “We were raised to be good people. He was driving and he stopped because he noticed a girl crying.

“She asked him to take her home, so he put her address into his sat nav and wanted to do just that.

“I really hope the police will find this poor girl and that it’s a big misunderstanding.”

Relowicz’s mother also told MailOnline that she was overwhelmed by the news.

She stated: “I don’t know what to say, I am just speechless. Why are they keeping him in jail? There is something wrong here. I just do not understand this, and it is all too much to take in.”

Libby Are You Home Yet? will air on Sky Crime on Thursday, October 27.

