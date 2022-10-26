Libby Squire death: Clues that caught her killer Pawel Relowicz

In the new Sky documentary, Libby Are You Home Yet? police share the clues that helped them to arrest Pawel Relowicz for the death of Libby Squire.

Following Libby Squire’s disappearance, the police went into the case blind, and had no leading suspects.

However, it was the several mistakes that Relowicz made, that eventually lead the police to him.

So here’s a look into the five clues that helped solve the mystery of Libby Squire‘s death.

Clues about the death of Libby Squire: CCTV footage

The police found it very suspicious that Relowicz knew where all of the CCTV around Hull’s student area was.

Pawel would even tell the officers in his interview to “check their cameras”.

He also pointed out to the police where one camera was.

However, it was the CCTV footage that eventually caught him out in the end.

CCTV footage captured Relowicz walking around Hull’s student area before he came into contact with Libby.

It then captured him “stalking her” as she walked the busy street.

Enhanced footage from Haworth Street later showed Relowicz and Libby getting into his silver Astra and driving off.

In the documentary Libby Are You Home Yet?, the police also showed footage of Relowicz and Libby arriving at Oak Road, but only Relowicz leaving.

Clues about the death of Libby Squire: DNA

Because Relowicz had never been arrested before, he felt safe in the knowledge that he could leave his DNA at the scenes of his crimes and not be caught.

Relowicz would often leave condoms and semen on the doors and windows of those he had targeted.

However, once the police found out that he came into contact with Libby, he was taken into custody.

There, Relowicz’s fingerprints and DNA profile were taken and the match to the previous offences was made.

When Libby was recovered from the Humber Estuary, a vagina swab was also taken and yielded results of DNA that matched the profile of Relowicz.

Relowicz’s return to Oak Road

On the evening of January 31 and the early morning of February 1, Relowicz made a total of three trips to Oak Road.

Oak Road was the park near Beverley Road where Relowicz had raped and murdered Libby before dumping her in the River Hull.

Relowicz told the jury during his trial that he parked on Oak Road and walked down Claremont Avenue in order to commit voyeurism.

He then explained that his second visit was the visit he made with Libby Squire.

But it was an hour later when he returned to the area alone, that proved his downfall.

In the Sky Crime documentary, we see footage of Relowicz returning to Oak Road for a third time.

But why?

Relowicz told the jury that he went back to Oak Road to “look” for Libby.

However, prosecutors said that Relowicz’s third trip proved that he knew Libby was dead.

Richard Wright stated that he would not have gone back if he knew she was still alive, as it was likely she could’ve reported the rape to the police, and they would be there looking for evidence.

Clues about the death of Libby Squire: Relowicz’s crude act in the street

After his third return to Oak Road, Relowicz was caught walking around Hull’s student area on CCTV, looking for another victim.

Footage showed Relowicz turning off his car engine but suddenly turning it back on again when a woman walked along the street.

The woman turned left, but Relowicz was seen on camera outside Chicken George engaging in a sex act.

Pawel left a condom at the scene, and he was later caught on CCTV looking for it before he returned home.

It was found on February 3, by a young woman who had joined the search for Libby.

Police then used the DNA in the condom to identify Relowicz.

Relowicz’s five different versions of what happened

From his arrest to his conviction, Relowicz continued to change his story.

In fact, he changed his version of events a total of five times.

In the first version of his story, Relowicz told the police that he didn’t abduct Libby.

He said: “How am I supposed to know? I didn’t abduct her.”

In the second version of his events, Relowicz then explained that he stopped the car as Libby was retching. He urinated, and she walked normally onto Beresford Avenue.

However, Relowicz then allegedly told his friend Darius that a woman had flagged him down and undid his belt, so he threw her out of the car.

The fourth version of his events was the version he told during his trial.

During his trial, he claimed that the pair had consensual sex on Oak Road before he left her alive on the night she disappeared.

Relowicz then gave his final defence statement on February 5, 2020.

In the statement, he said that he approached Libby Squire looking to commit a sexual offence.

He recalled that he was in Beresford Avenue but became “curious” when he saw Libby on Beverley Road crying, screaming and asking for help.

Relowicz said that he convinced Libby to get into his car and when he pulled over at Oak Road, the pair engaged in consensual sex until she began retching.

On February 11, 2021, Relowicz was finally charged for the murder and rape of Libby Squire.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 27 years and is still serving time in prison now.

He’s also agreed to meet with Libby Squire’s mum, Lisa, who demands to know what really happened to her daughter in her final moments.

Libby Are You Home Yet? will air on Thursday October 27, on Sky Crime.

