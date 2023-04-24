Milly Dowler killer and rapist Levi Bellfield confesses to murdering new victim

British serial killer Levi Bellfield has confessed to murdering another victim, according to new reports.

The man responsible for taking the life of young girl Milly Dowler is known to have killed three victims in total.

But now Levi, who is currently serving two-life sentences in jail, has admitted to another hideous crime. And, tragically, his alleged victim is said to be another young, female student.

Levi Bellfield confesses to killing new victim

Killer Levi has reportedly confessed to killing a fourth victim in a signed letter.

Now 54, Levi is serving two life sentences at HMP Frankland, without the possibility of parole. A jury found him guilty of the murders of 22-year-old Amelie Delagrange in 2004, 19-year-old Marsha McDonnell in 2008, and 13-year-old Milly Dowler in 2011.

At the time of his conviction for Milly’s murder in June 2011, detectives said they believed he may have been responsible for 20 unsolved attacks on women.

Now, he has allegedly signed a written confession admitting to another death. He claims he killed another teenage student, according to The Sun.

Levi Bellfield’s solicitor Theresa Clark has claimed that the murderer handed her the letter in March 2023. She told the newspaper: “I have passed it to the police. He is likely to be interviewed under caution.”

Who is Levi Bellfield’s alleged new victim?

Levi is said to have confessed to killing 19-year-old Ealing student Elizabeth Chau. The teenager disappeared in April 1999, walking to her home from Thames Valley University on Uxbridge Road. Although she was captured on CCTV footage, she was never seen again.

Elizabeth, who was born in Vietnam, went missing in Ealing, west London, where her family still live.

Levi Bellfield’s recent statement reportedly says that he grabbed Elizabeth Chau from the street, bundling her into a van before murdering her. The confession is also said to include the location of her body.

Levi reportedly admits to five other attempted murders in the letter. He also admits to attacking Sarah Spurrell, then 23, in Hastings, Jessie Wilson, then 17, in south-West London, and Sonia Salvatierra, 26, in Twickenham.

Levi confessed to Russell murders in 2022

This isn’t the first time Levi Bellfield has confessed to a new murder. The killer admitted to killing Milly Dowler, five years after his conviction.

In 2022, he confessed to the Russell murders 26 years before. Michael Stone was convicted of the murders and is serving two-life sentences, but has always denied any involvement. No physical evidence ever linked him to the crimes. Michael Stone’s solicitor Paul Bacon is “convinced” Levi’s confession was genuine, however others believed it could be “game-playing”.

In the alleged confession, he is said to have apologised to Stone and his family. The case made worldwide news in 1996. A depraved assailant bludgeoned mother and daughter Lin and Megan Russell to death during a walk down a country lane. Older daughter Josie – who was nine at the time – was also attacked, but survived the ordeal.

Where is Levi now?

Dad-of-11 Levi is serving two life sentences. He is currently locked up in HMP Frankland, Country Durham.

He attempted to take his own life in October 2019. Before that, he was in HM Prison Wakefield. The judge recommended that he should never be released from prison, or given parole.

In 2022, he sparked outrage by getting engaged to a female visitor in prison. However the nuptials were blocked. In March 2023, former Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said he planned to “move quickly” to stop Levi challenging the decision to block him from marrying in prison.

He said at the time, before resigning due to allegations of bullying, that Levi’s bid for a legal challenge was not “appropriate”. He vowed: “I’m going to change the law.” It is unclear what the new Justice Secretary Alex Chalk will do about the planned marriage.

