Serial killer Levi Bellfield has sparked outrage by getting engaged to a female visitor in prison.

According to The Sun, Bellfield – serving life for the murders of Marsha McDonnell, Amélie Delagrange and Milly Dowler – plans to marry in jail.

Bellfield, 53, apparently stunned prison staff by getting down on one knee at HMP Frankland in County Durham.

However, the wedding could be blocked.

Bellfield murdered Milly Dowler (Credit: YouTube)

Levi Bellfield engaged

The report claims the woman, in her forties, has corresponded with Bellfield after he wrote to her two years ago.

She is now a regular visitor to him in prison, traveling to see him once or twice a week for two hours at a time.

It was reportedly during one of these visits where they sit opposite each other in a hall where Bellfield put a ring on her finger.

He has been bragging about it to other inmates and telling people how he has a fiancée.

She has also bought him an engagement ring. But Bellfield cannot wear it until has has permission for marriage.

A source told the news outlet: “He has been bragging about it to other inmates and telling people how he has a fiancée. It is all odd and quite disturbing.

“It is obviously hard to see what the woman sees in him, especially considering what he has done and the fact he is never getting out.

“But Bellfield is deadly serious about her and has looked into the legal issues around marrying in jail.”

Politicians react

On Good Morning Britain earlier today (Thursday May 12), Prisons Minister Victoria Atkins called for an “urgent review” of Bellfield’s application to marry.

“I think it is absolutely appalling,” the MP said.

“This man is an evil, evil monster who has left a trail of despair and grief in his wake.”

‘I think it is absolutely appalling.’ – Justice Minister Victoria Atkins pic.twitter.com/NfhWPU1DRe — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 12, 2022

Elsewhere, former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland suggested there will be shock that Bellfield can form such a relationship while caged.

He added: “Milly Dowler never got to see her wedding day. It cannot be right that he gets to have his.”

Robert Buckland: ‘It cannot be right’ (Credit: YouTube)

How Twitter users have reacted

Social media users were disgusted by the report.

One person on Twitter fumed: “I can’t get my head around why someone would WANT to marry him wtf.”

Another outraged person tweeted: “What [blank]ing idiot is engaged to the serial killer Levi Bellfield and why are we even entertaining his request for a wedding when he’s locked up for the murder of three people?”

And someone else wrote: “What about his victims’ rights? They will never be engaged or married.”

