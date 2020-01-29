The Duchess of Cambridge looks far from blue as she steps out in gorgeous teal coat

Spring was most definitely in the air as the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in London today.

With the sun shining down, Kate looked gorgeous as she arrived at Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School in a striking teal coat.

Looking far from blue, the fashionable royal paired her coat with black skinny jeans, an off-white high-neck jumper and black ankle boots.

Kate looked all set for spring in her off-white jumper and teal coat (Credit: Splash News)

In her ears, thrifty Kate wore her favourite pair of Accessorise earrings.

The duchess was at the nursery as part of her Early Years initiative, following her recent 5 Big Questions launch.

She served breakfast to the children, before joining in with messy play.

Kate's sweater has proved to be such a hit, it's currently sold out (Credit: Splash News)

Speaking at the pre-school, Kate said: "It's great to visit places like this where communities come together to support one another."

She added: "Last week I launched a UK-wide survey on early childhood because I want to hear society's views about raising the next generation."

The duchess concluded: "I'm so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the UK have already completed it, and I can't wait to see the results."

However, while we all agree her cause is more than worthy, all anyone could talk about was the duchess's outfit.

The ultra-feminine jumper features a lace frill collar (Credit: Sezane)

With the Kate effect in full swing, the sweater – which costs £80 from designer Sezane – is currently sold out.

The jumper is crafted from merino wool and features an ultra-feminine lace frill collar and delicate pointelle detail.

Keeping the cold at bay, Kate wrapped up in her stylish single-breasted longline wool coat, in the striking spring-like blue colour.

You can get a similar one from Jaeger here. While it is pricy at £185 (in the sale!), it'll certainly see you through the colder winter months as we transition into spring.

Steal Kate's style in this lookalike coat (Credit: Jaeger)

Kate has long been hailed as a fashionista, with her tour of Pakistan last year catching our attention for all the right reasons.

She also proved she was the queen of the high street as she stepped out last week in a bargain £10 leopard-print skirt.

