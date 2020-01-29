NTAs: Viewers divided as Ant and Dec named Best Presenter for 19th year running

Last night's National Television Awards saw Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly named Best Presenter for the 19th year running.

The Geordie duo were delighted with the gong and said they were "grateful and humble" to continue their reign as the kings of British TV.

Ant and Dec won their 19th consecutive Best Presenter NTA (Credit: Splash News)

Accepting the award, Ant revealed: "On our way in we had the chat, like we normally do, about this year being the year we don't win it and we were like: 'Look, it's been a great run and we're very lucky to do what we do,'" he said.

Ant added: "And then you go and do this again. Thank you."

Backstage, he also referenced the fact that the duo have suffered their ups and downs over the years.

Back in 2018, Ant was charged with drink-driving and spent time away from the spotlight battling his demons in rehab.

He said: "We've had ups and downs and they've stuck with us and they're still voting for us and for that we'll be eternally grateful."

Ant acknowledged that the duo had their ups and downs over the years (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers were pleased for the pairing, with many taking to Twitter to offer Ant and Dec their congratulations.

Well done to you both truly well deserved 👏👏👏@antanddec and @OfficialNTAs — Martin Harris (@MHarris1981) January 28, 2020

Of course they did 😁 well deserved #NTAs2020 — sharon (@Sprincey1968) January 28, 2020

However, not everyone was thrilled for the stars, with some branding the awards show a "fix" and even Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan chipping in.

OMG!!!! I'M A CELEB WINS AGAIN TOO! Trophy number 2,367 for Ant & Dec. This is so exciting!!!!! #NTAs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 28, 2020

It's just a fix The same every year — Bernadette ogrady (@corkysmummy) January 28, 2020

How boring 🙄 — Vikki Young (@VikkiYoung3) January 28, 2020

Embarrassing. What a load of old tosh. — Shootzfilm (@shootzfilm) January 28, 2020

Someone else deserves to win these two are getting abit old hat now! — cheese_and_crackers (@alexandra_cefai) January 29, 2020

Others said they awards were being repetitive and predictable.

As well as the Best Presenter gong, Ant and Dec also collected the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for I'm A Celebrity.

