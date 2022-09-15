Why is Coronation Street on tonight? Soap to air extra episode on Thursday September 15

Coronation Street fans are in for a treat tonight as the ITV soap is airing an extra episode.

Due to last minute scheduling changes over the past week after the loss of the Queen, Corrie is now playing catch up.

So when can you watch the next installment of cobbles’ action?

It’s time for Toyah to face the music (Credit: ITV)

Is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street is airing on Thursday September 15 at 9pm.

The episode will be an hour long.

It is the outing that was due to air on Wednesday, however, Wednesday night saw original Monday episode show instead.

Will Toyah listen to Leanne? (Credit: ITV)

Why is Coronation Street on tonight?

Following the passing of the monarch, all television channels changed their viewing schedules.

Episodes of both Coronation Street and Emmerdale were dropped from ITV. Meanwhile, the BBC moved EastEnders to BBC Two.

Now, the soaps are playing catch up to get back on track.

Originally the National Television Awards were slated to be broadcast live tonight. However, the decision was taken earlier this week to postpone the ceremony.

In a tweet posted to their official account, it was announced it would now take place on Thursday October 13 instead.

That left ITV needing to fill their schedule – and with soaps needing a home, we’ve got an extravaganza of them tonight!

Airing first on ITV is Emmerdale, which will be on from 7.30pm for an hour and a half. They are showing three episodes that originally should have aired on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Coronation Street then takes over at 9pm.

Saira sets Toyah up (Credit: ITV)

What happens in tonight’s Corrie?

It’s judgement day for Toyah as she heads to court. Leanne pleads with her sister not to say something she’ll regret.

It’s a tough time as the prosecution barrister paints her out to be a murderer.

Adam, Kelly, Saira and Leanne all take to the stand. And Saira accuses Toyah of having an affair with Spider behind Imran‘s back.

Leanne tries to defend her sister, but Toyah decides she can’t stay silent. As she takes to the stand herself, has she sealed her fate?

Is Toyah going down for murder?

Sean’s birthday is ruined (Credit: ITV)

Speed Daal under attack

Sean is hosting his birthday party at Speed Daal, but things take a nasty turn when Stu is targetted.

In the middle of the meal, a man walks in saying he was a friend of Charlie’s – the girl Stu was accused of murdering – and produces a box.

As he opens the lid, what has he unleashed?

Alya and Ryan reunite?

Ryan is finding it hard watching Alya on a date.

After some advice from Ronnie, Ryan makes a big decision.

He confesses to Alya his regrets over taking the Bistro money. Ryan then asks if they could get back together.

Will Alya agree to give things another go?

Kelly is touched by Gary’s offer however later hurt by Maria (Credit: ITV)

Kelly hurt by Maria

Gary offers to help pay for Kelly and Aadi‘s wedding and Kelly is grateful.

She plans to use her inheritance to throw a huge engagement party.

But Kelly soon overhears Maria commenting once the party is over Kelly will get bored with Aadi and ditch him.

Hurt Kelly can’t believe it, however what action will she take?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

