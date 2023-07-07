Recognise Lloyd’s wife in Emmerdale? Actress Emma Stansfield is a former Coronation Street star

In Emmerdale Amelia’s stalker Lloyd is fighting for his life in hospital, but it’s Lloyd’s wife, Julie, who might be familiar to soap fans. The actress is a well-known face, especially to Coronation Street viewers – she’s been in the soap twice before.

Julie appears when Dan visits Lloyd in hospital. Dan is desperate to see the damage he’s caused for himself, but bumps into Julie there and things take a turn.

But who plays Julie? And who did the actress play in Corrie?

Julie is played by a former Coronation Street star (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Lloyd’s wife in Emmerdale?

After Dan Spencer punched daughter Amelia’s stalker, Lloyd, the dodgy guy has ended up fighting for his life in hospital. Dan is facing a long stretch inside as the police continue their questioning.

Desperate Dan makes things worse by going to the hospital and having a confrontation with Lloyd’s wife, Julie.

When Julie then turns up at the Woolpack next week, Dan is blindsided. But what does she have to say? And will it help his case?

Lloyd’s wife, Julie, is played by Emma Stansfield. Soap fans will recognise Emma from her two appearances in Coronation Street.

Ronnie kept Steve on his toes – and had him fighting for his life too! (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who did Emma Stansfield play in Coronation Street?

Emma starred as Ronnie Clayton, one of Steve McDonald‘s many, many exes, between 2005 and 2006.

Ronnie arrived on the cobbles to interview for a job at Steve’s taxi firm and not only did he give her the gig, but he took her out for a drink as well!

However, Ronnie was married to gangster Jimmy Clayton and he wasn’t best pleased about his wife moving on. Jimmy owned a cab firm of his own and began targeting Steve’s business with threats until Ronnie came back to him.

Despite Jimmy’s best efforts to break Ronnie and Steve up, including luring them to a secluded farm and threatening them with a shotgun, the couple stayed strong.

But cracks were beginning to show and Steve cheated on her with Kelly Crabtree after they’d had a row.

Meanwhile, Ronnie was on her way to tell Steve they should give things another go when she knocked down a pensioner with her car. She checked no one had seen her and then drove off.

It was later discovered the OAP had died and Ronnie tried to frame Steve for the accident. Fortunately, he had an alibi in Kelly, and Ronnie was eventually arrested.

Seen her somewhere before? Yes, in Steve McDonald’s bed! (Credit: ITV)

Emma’s second Corrie stint

Emma then popped up again in November 2021. She was playing Penny, the mum of a young girl throwing a birthday party that Hope Stape hadn’t been invited to.

Fans were stunned when Tyrone took his daughter Ruby to the party and came face-to-face with Penny. But as he gave Penny a piece of his mind, those watching at home were more concerned with where they recognised the stuck-up mother from.

Eagle-eyed cobbles fans knew exactly who she was, though.

Thought that Penny looked familiar, she was in #Corrie years ago as Ronnie. — David Joseph Lawton (@DavidJosephLaw2) November 10, 2021

Wasn’t Penny Steve’s old girlfriend Ronnie Clayton? #corrie — The Lanarkshire Laird (@Lshire_Laird) November 10, 2021

Wasn’t the actress playing Penny in #Corrie the same actress who played Ronnie who worked in the taxi office a few years back? — Daniel George Tooke (@dtooke2) November 10, 2021

That annoying mum with Tyrone has been in #Corrie before. I’m sure she was involved with Steve Mcdonald over something a few years ago… — Paul Wirral🎱 (@PaulWirral) November 10, 2021

What happened between Penny and Tyrone?

Tyrone was approached by Penny at the party who declared: “Ruby is a darling”.

Penny then tried to convince Tyrone they hadn’t invited Hope because they were limited on numbers and they’d picked names out of a hat. But Ty knew it was a lie.

Trying to defend herself, Penny said: “Some parents might not want Hope around their children, but we don’t feel like that I can assure you.

“Hope’s problems are the school’s problems, the community’s problems, they’re all of our problems.” However, Tyrone gave her short shrift and said they had to leave.

