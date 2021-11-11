Who plays Fiona in Emmerdale? Yemisi Oyinloye has been in Coronation Street and Doctors

Emmerdale fans watching Nate Robinson meet up with a mystery woman tonight might just recognise her.

On Thursday, November 11, Nate will begin flirting with a lady called Fiona. Will he cheat on Tracy Metcalfe, who’s at home with their daughter, Frankie.

And just who is Fiona? Who plays her? And where do we know actress Yemisi Oyinloye from?

Who is Fiona in Emmerdale and will she split up Tracy and Nate? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Fiona in Emmerdale?

On Wednesday, November 10, viewers saw Nate and Billy head into Hotten for a night out.

Then tonight, when Nate is cornered by an attractive lady, he has no idea Tracy is trying to get hold of him.

She’s set up a romantic evening for them and when she finds out he’s gone on the lash with Billy, Trace takes a sexy snap to entice him back home. Unfortunately, however, Nate smashes his phone and doesn’t get the pic.

He’s also preoccupied chatting to Fiona, who is very flirty with him. As Tracy tries to get hold of him, is Fiona about to make her move? Or is there more to her than meets the eye?

Nate’s been a cheater before – does a leopard change its spots? (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Fiona in Emmerdale?

Fiona is played by Yemisi Oyinloye.

Yemisi is 27 years old and from Warrington, Cheshire. She started out starring in school plays, before making her professional debut at Leeds Playhouse.

She has appeared in shows in London and at the Edinburgh Fringe.

We don’t yet know if Fiona is just a random woman or if she’ll become a more permanent fixture in the Dales. But will Nate cheat with her? And what does that mean for him and Tracy and their family if he does?

Yemisi starred alongside Sarah Parish in Bancroft (Credit: ITV)

What else has Yemisi Oyinloye been in?

Yemisi has actually had a part in Emmerdale before!

She played a receptionist at the Abbott Lane Surgery for three episodes back in July 2018.

She has also played a receptionist in Coronation Street in 2016, and has appeared in Doctors and Casualty.

Other roles include dramas Safe and The Five, but she is perhaps best known for playing DC Sally Reed in Sarah Parish-led drama Bancroft. She also starred as Amber in Cold Feet in 2020.

