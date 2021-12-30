Emmerdale fans have begged for Vanessa and Charity to get back together as Vanessa returned to the village after more than a year away.

Last year Vanessa, who was going through chemotherapy, left the village to look after her unwell mother.

She planned to return to the village after she had been given the all-clear on her cancer. But Vanessa discovered Charity cheated on her with Mackenzie and decided to stay away.

Vanessa is back (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale star Eden Taylor-Draper love life couldn’t be more different to her character Belle’s

However Charity was shocked to see Vanessa back in Emmerdale in last night’s episode (Wednesday, December 29).

Vanessa was shocked to see Charity confessing her love to Mack, but fans are already saying they want Vanessa and Charity back together.

Charity and mac are cute but want charity and Vanessa back together so happy Vanessa is back #emmerdale — 🎄 dan the chatterbox 🎄 (@chattymandan) December 29, 2021

Hope charity and Vanessa get back together #Emmerdale — Lauren angela may🦄🦄 (@laurenangelama1) December 29, 2021

We know deep down Charity you still love Vanessa ♥️♥️. You always have done. What you have with Mack is forced and so wrong 🤮🤮 #Vanity #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) December 29, 2021

What brings Vanessa back to Emmerdale?

Vanessa returned to Emmerdale to see her sister Tracy and her niece Frankie.

Hope Charity and Vanessa get back together.

She revealed she would only be returning for a few days. However next week she announces she is coming back for good.

In next week’s scenes Charity is thrown when Vanessa announces she’s staying in the village for good.

Charity and Vanessa argue over Charity’s request to spend time with Vanessa’s son, Johnny, who Charity adopted.

Vanessa announces she’s staying in the village for good (Credit: ITV)

Will Vanessa let Charity see Johnny?

Meanwhile Cain is angry when Nate reveals Tracy kicked him out for cheating and refuses to let him stay with him.

As Cain’s rage comes close to boiling over, distraught Nate returns to Tug Ghyll in an attempt to pick up his stuff and see his daughter but Vanessa turns him away.

Tracy is hurt (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: When does Meena’s storyline come to an end? The latest on her ‘demise’

The next day Tracy is hurt that Nate hasn’t tried to see Frankie. Vanessa comforts her, uneasily hiding Nate’s attempted visit the day before.

However Vanessa is busted when a mortified Tracy overhears her telling Charity she stopped Nate from seeing Tracy. How will Tracy react?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. With an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Are you missing Vanessa in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.