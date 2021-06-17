Linda Carter has been in EastEnders since she and husband Mick bought the Queen Vic from Phil Mitchell.

Linda has seen many dramas in her time in Walford from being raped by her brother-in-law Dean Wicks to dealing with alcoholism.

She’s currently coping with an unexpected pregnancy, and supporting husband Mick while he goes through the memories of his abuse as a child.

She’s got a lot on her plate!

Linda and Mick have four children, Lee, Nancy, Johnny and little Ollie. And Linda has recently welcomed Mick’s daughter Frankie into their family.

But will Mick be as welcoming to L’s new baby – knowing he isn’t the tot’s father?

Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter in EastEnders, is an accomplished actress (Credit: Splash News)

Who plays Linda Carter in EastEnders?

Linda Carter is played by accomplished actress Kellie Bright.

She played Del Boy Trotter’s mum Joan in Only Fools and Horses spin-off series Rock & Chips. She also starred as Cassie Tyler in Bad Girls, and as Joanna Burrows in sit-com The Upper Hand.

And she starred as Julie alongside Sacha Baron Cohen in Ali G In Da House.

In 2015, Kellie reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing with her partner Kevin Clifton. But they were pipped to the glitterball trophy by Jay McGuinness and Aliona Vilani.

Kellie is married to Paul Stocker and the couple have two sons.

Kellie is currently pregnant with their third baby, so will be taking a break from EastEnders to go on maternity leave – does this mean big drama is on the horizon for Linda?

What happened with Linda Carter and Dean in EastEnders?

Linda took centre-stage in the Carter family storylines when she was raped by Shirley’s son Dean.

In hard-hitting scenes, Dean raped Linda and the troubled landlady tried to cope alone.

She discovered she was pregnant and was terrified the baby would be rapist Dean’s and not Mick’s.

Dean raped Linda (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Mick proposed on Christmas Day and Linda turned him down – much to his surprise.

She eventually told her husband the truth about what had happened – that Dean had raped her.

Though Dean tried to claim that he and Linda had an affair, Mick was supportive and the pair began planning their wedding.

Linda was upset when the police said they wouldn’t charge Dean due to a lack of evidence, but she was relieved when baby Ollie was born and it turned out that Mick was the little lad’s dad after all.

Mick and Linda tied the knot (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

When Mick and Linda tied the knot finally, at a posh hotel with a lake in the grounds, things looked good for the Carters until Dean turned up.

He and Mick had a dramatic confrontation which ended up with Dean almost drowning. Mick could have left him to die, but instead he resuscitated the rapist, wanting him to face justice.

In the end, though, Dean went on trial for attempted rape of his then-girlfriend Roxy Mitchell, and was acquitted. Perhaps he’ll come back to Walford one day?

Linda’s fight for justice for Mick

When Stuart Highway came to Walford, Linda didn’t like him. And she was right not to trust him because Stuart caused all sorts of problems for her family.

Mick urged Linda to let Stuart be, because he’d taken the rap for Mick when they were kids and had gone to a young offenders’ institute. Linda agreed.

But Stuart roped Mick into his hobby of hunting paedophiles and thanks to some mistaken identities and Stuart being out for revenge, Mick ended up in prison charged with shooting Stuart.

Linda seduced Stuart (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Stuart had actually shot himself and framed Mick.

Determined to prove Mick’s innocence, Linda went to great lengths to trick Stuart into thinking they were a couple.

She even went as far as to seduce Stuart, and secretly recorded him confessing to his crime.

When did Linda’s alcoholism start?

After Mick was released from prison, Linda began drinking as a way of coping with stress.

Her drinking became more problematic and even caused her t0 get mixed up in the Mitchells’ revenge on Keanu Taylor when she helped Martin Fowler stage Keanu’s murder.

Things spiralled out of control for Linda and in a highly acclaimed New Year’s Eve episode the action followed the troubled mother as she got drunk at Karen Taylor’s party, and ended up in a hotel room with a stranger.

Linda was drinking too much (Credit: BBC)

Linda asked Mick for a divorce and it seemed it was over for the Carters.

But at the celebratory boat party in the show’s 35th anniversary episode, Linda was trapped when the boat crashed.

Mick rescued his wife and the pair rebuilt their relationship – for a while.

What happened with Linda and Max Branning?

When Frankie Lewis turned up in Walford, looking for Mick, who she thought was her dad, she started more drama for the Carter family.

It turned out Frankie’s mum, Katy, had abused Mick when he was a child.

Mick’s own struggle to cope with the memories stirred up by Frankie’s appearance meant he couldn’t share his troubles with Linda.

Max loved Linda, but she went back to Mick (Credit: BBC)

Feeling rejected, and unaware of what Mick was going through, Linda turned to Max Branning for a shoulder to cry on.

The pair shared a connection, and eventually a kiss. And Linda even gave Max an alibi when he was suspected of having attacked Ian Beale.

When a troubled Mick told Linda to go to Max, she did.

But when she eventually found out what her husband was going through, she told Max there was no future for them and returned to Mick.

Linda and Mick are back in the Vic (Credit: BBC)

Now, though, Linda is pregnant and the baby isn’t Mick’s – it’s Max’s.

With actress Kellie Bright due to go on maternity leave soon, will Linda be waving goodbye to the Square for good?

