Who is Danny in Emmerdale? Why did he go to prison?

Danny first appeared in Emmerdale last year bringing trouble for Sarah Sugden.

In tonight’s episode of the soap (Wednesday January 6), Sarah received a text from Danny telling her he was out of prison and wants to meet her.

Is she about to land herself in more trouble?

Danny is back in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Who is Danny in Emmerdale?

But some viewers may be wondering who Danny is and why he went to prison?

Danny Harrington first appeared in September 2019.

Sarah had met Danny online and they started meeting up. However, Vanessa soon caught Sarah and Danny skipping school together.

Charity was furious at her granddaughter for bunking off school.

Danny and Sarah began meeting up (Credit: ITV)

But when Sarah explained she was looking forward to meeting Danny as she feared she will die young due to her illness, Charity felt bad and tracked Danny down and he got back in contact with Sarah.

In November, Danny brought drugs to a party Sarah was throwing at Charity’s house.

Sarah took a pill, despite her uncle Noah warning her not too.

Why did Danny go to prison?

Later, Danny attempted to get Sarah to sell drugs for him, claiming he needed to sell more or he’d get beaten up.

Danny later told Sarah he had been attacked and she agreed to help him sell drugs.

But when he took her to an area he wanted her to deal, she came into contact with one of Danny’s friends, who told her Danny’s injury was from falling off his bike.

She then proceeded to set Danny up by putting the drugs into his jacket pocket and reported him to the police.

He went to prison. But spoilers reveal he will be back in the village causing trouble soon.

Who plays Danny?

Danny is played by Louis Healy.

Louis is the son of Denise Welch and Tim Healy.

Louis is Denise’s son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Denise is a Loose Women presenter and actress, well known for her roles in Coronation Street and Waterloo Road. Denise will also be joining the cast of Hollyoaks.

Tim is well known for playing Lesley in Benidorm.

Louis’ older brother is Matthew Healy, who is the lead singer of The 1975.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

