Emmerdale spoilers from actress Katie Hill reveal Sarah Sugden could get “dragged” down a dangerous path again.

Spoilers for the soap in the first week of January reveal drug dealer Danny is released from prison and gets back in contact with Sarah.

However, Katie said Sarah is left feeling “lonely and unwanted” until Danny – played by Louis Healy – returns.

What did Emmerdale star Katie Hill say?

Sarah’s mum Debbie Dingle is back on the scene but it’s unclear whether she can rein in the young runaway.

Katie, who plays Sarah, says: “The start of this year is going to be quite an eventful one for Sarah as a lot is going on that will affect her – and she’s left feeling lonely and unwanted.

“When Danny returns, she sees an opportunity to feel wanted and cared for by someone again.

“However, as we know, Danny has a dangerous past with drugs. Will Sarah get dragged down this path again?”

In a recent trailer for the new year, newcomer Ethan appears to be caught up in Sarah’s drama.

In the video clip, police question him over a packet of pills.

He says, “Those aren’t mine, I’ve never seen those before,” as Sarah looks on in the background.

Actor Emile John, who plays Ethan, explains: “Ethan’s arrival is far from quiet and he soon finds himself at the mercy of the Dingles. But that’s not all.

Will there be consequences for the villagers because of Ethan?

“We’ll soon find out more about Ethan and his past which could have huge consequences for others.

“I’ve loved playing Ethan so far and I can’t wait to see where the character is heading.”

Meanwhile, Executive Producer Jane Hudson said: “We are so lucky to have such a talented group of young actors who can deliver some of our biggest storylines.

“It’s exciting to watch characters grow up and see how they develop and how their actions shape their futures.

“And there is plenty of action coming up which will take the young Emmerdale characters on journeys the audience won’t be expecting.”

