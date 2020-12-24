Emmerdale SPOILERS: Trouble for Sarah as Danny is released from prison?

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Danny is released from prison. But will Sarah end up getting into trouble with the police?

In the first week of January, newly released Danny sends Sarah a text asking to see her and she’s tempted.

But the next day she’s confronted in-person by Danny. She tries to play it cool but fears he might be back for revenge.

Danny comes to see Sarah (Credit: ITV)

When Danny seems genuinely remorseful for his past actions and appears grateful to Sarah for turning him in, Sarah throws caution to the wind.

Emmerdale: Danny sells drugs in The Woolpack

Later at the Woolpack, Danny and Mason decide to try selling some pills to a rowdy stag do.

They’re all set to go ahead with their plan but Chas finds a stray bag of pills near the spot where she served one of the stags.

This leads her to suspect the stag party are the ones in possession of the drugs.

Danny and Mason deal drugs in the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Sarah’s shocked when she sees Danny helping Mason deal drugs, but Danny talks his way around her and she asks Danny for one of his pills.

Meanwhile Chas isn’t convinced by the denials of the stags and calls the police. When the arrive, they conduct a search on them.

However Sarah slips the pills in her possession into one of the stags jackets.

Will Sarah own up to what she’s done?

Will Sarah own up to what she’s done when the police find the drugs on him?

Who is Danny?

Danny is played by Louis Healy, who is the son of Denise Welch and Tim Healy. His older brother is Matthew Healy, who is the lead singer of the band The 1975.

Danny first appeared last year. But it was soon revealed he was dealing drugs.

He began asking Sarah to help him out. However she reported him to the police and he was arrested.

