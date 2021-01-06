On Monday night (January 5) Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England is going into a third lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. But will the soaps continue to film?

Emmerdale, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks were forced to stop production in March 2020 during the first lockdown.

But will they have to stop again as England goes into a third lockdown?

Will the soaps continue filming in lockdown?

Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson recently spoke to Entertainment Daily and other media following the government’s latest lockdown announcement.

She said: “Some of you are probably wondering if we’re still shooting in light of the latest announcement – and yes we are. We returned to shooting May 20, which was during a national lockdown.

“The reason we stood down in March is because we had no safety procedures in place. We put all those in place, we checked everything, we made sure that our cast and crew were safe to return to work – and that’s why we returned on May 20.”

Confirming production will go ahead, the producer continued: “That’s why we can continue to shoot now – we have very strict procedures in place.

“We have social distancing, we wear masks, we have everything going on. Everybody is safe, everybody is well and everybody is glad to be on set making Emmerdale.”

Will Coronation Street and EastEnders continue to film?

A Coronation Street representative confirmed to Entertainment Daily that the soap will also continue filming in accordance with the government guidelines.

An EastEnders representative told ED: “In accordance with the government guidelines, we will continue filming. Continuing to Strictly adhere to the social distancing measures in place.”

Hollyoaks

While Hollyoaks are yet to confirm whether filming will continue, Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for digital, culture, media and sport, clarified production on TV and film is still allowed.

For the arts/creative sectors this means You should work from home unless you can’t – exemptions include for training and rehearsal of performances, recording studios and film & TV production Outdoor heritage sites and gardens can stay open for exercise — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) January 4, 2021

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Hollyoaks reps.

