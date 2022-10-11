Who dies in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers? The week leaves many villagers in danger as a deadly storm makes its way through the village.

The scenes will mark the soap’s 50th anniversary.

With Emmerdale boss, Jane Hudson, telling us to prepare for “a lot of tears”, who could see their life come to a grisly end as they get caught up in the events of the storm?

Who dies in Emmerdale spoilers?

Kim is in danger after her lavish wedding (Credit: ITV)

Who dies in Emmerdale: Kim Tate

When does a wedding day ever going smoothly in Soapland?

As Kim and Will prepare for their wedding, Harriet makes it clear that she’s not happy with their decision to get hitched.

The women come face to face and Harriet grabs Kim by the throat, with Kim trying to warn her off.

Later on, when riding her horse, the storm ramps up a level.

But as Kim follows Harriet into the woods, will Harriet finish her off so that she can win back Will?

Harriet is out in the woods during the storm… (Credit: ITV)

Harriet Finch

After threatening Kim, Harriet goes out in the storm on a quad bike.

As she makes her way into the woods, Kim follows.

But, as Harriet screams, will Kim try and silence her so that Will has no choice but to stay with her?

Or, does the storm finish her off first?

Alone and in labour: will Amelia make it? (Credit: ITV)

Amelia Spencer

Amelia gets caught up in the storm as she makes her way to a picnic date, planning on meeting Noah.

However, when she starts to get contractions, she can’t walk any further, ringing Dan for help before her phone dies.

Making her way to a barn, Amelia goes into labour with no-one by her side.

With the villagers looking for her but having no clue where she could be, will both Amelia and her baby survive?

Moira could be in danger from her own cows (Credit: ITV)

Moira Dingle

Moira’s in danger when the storm makes a barn at the farm collapse, letting all of her cows loose.

As the cows start a stampede, will Moira be in the way?

Will she have time to get to safety?

Dan wants to find his daughter, but could the search kill him? (Credit: ITV)

Dan Spencer

Amelia rings Dan to ask for help but she doesn’t tell him where she is.

As her phone dies, Dan begins the hunt to find his daughter.

Braving the storm, he starts searching for her but with no idea where she could be, will Dan sacrifice his life for Amelia’s safety?

Nicola has a panic attack in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Nicola King and Charles Anderson

Charles and Nicola worry as they find the wedding minibus abandoned.

With Jimmy nowhere to be seen, they both surprisingly team up to start the hunt to find him.

Making their way to a shelter, a tree comes crashing down, causing Nicola to have a panic attack.

Will Charles and Nicola survive the elements?

Kerry is stunned when Al saves Chas not her (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Wyatt, Chas Dingle and Al Chapman

When Chas tells Al that their affair is over, he doesn’t seem to get the memo as he chooses to help Chas in the storm.

Seeing that both Kerry and Chas are injured, Al chooses to save Chas first.

Later on, Chas is in hospital, but will Al’s quick thinking be enough to save her life?

And, does Al risk both his and Kerry’s lives to save his lover?

Could Aaron be back only to die? (Credit: ITV)

Who dies in Emmerdale: Aaron Dingle

Aaron tells Liv that he’s decided to leave the village.

Liv’s upset and storms off from her brother.

But, will Aaron make things up with Liv before he leaves?

Or, will the storm finish him off before he has the chance to reunite with his sister?

Vinny and Liv are caught in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle

Finding out that Chas is in hospital, Liv and Vinny set out to look after Eve at The Woolpack.

However, they find themselves struggling to walk through the high intensity winds.

Will both of them get to The Woolpack without being injured?

Or, will at least one of their lives come to an end before they reach their destination?

Rhona is lost in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Rhona Goskirk

Marlon and Mary haven’t seen or heard from Rhona.

She hasn’t come home.

With the storm growing, Marlon and Mary fear the worst.

Where is Rhona?

Will she be a victim to the storm?

