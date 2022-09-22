Emmerdale spoilers: Harriet drops a huge bombshell leaving Will’s future in doubt

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Harriet confesses her love for Will, asking him to cancel his wedding to Kim.

Harriet tells Will to reconsider his and Kim’s relationship.

But will he listen to Harriet’s advice in Emmerdale spoilers?

Harriet’s in a relationship with Dan (Credit: ITV)

Harriet’s giving things a go with Dan

In recent weeks, Harriet has been developing an unexpected relationship with Dan.

When Dan first tried to kiss her, Harriet swerved.

She had no idea that Dan had any romantic feelings for her.

However, after thinking things through, she decided to give Dan a kiss, after flirting with him.

Bernice told her that she could do much worse than the mechanic.

Although being left unimpressed with the kiss, Harriet decided to give things with Dan a go after Faith prompted her to take some risks.

They then went official with their relationship, telling Amelia.

Will’s having second thoughts (Credit: ITV)

Harriet confesses her love to Will in Emmerdale spoilers

Next week, Harriet’s heart has moved away from Dan.

She tries to stop Will from marrying Kim, telling him that he might ruin his relationship with Dawn if he does.

When Kim finds out that Harriet’s trying to ruin the wedding, she’s furious and confronts her.

Despite Kim warning her to back off, Harriet tells Will that she still loves him.

She begs him to reconsider the wedding, mentioning Kim’s threats to her.

Viewers will know that Harriet and Will had a close relationship, with Will even risking his life in helping her bury Malone’s body.

They sure do have a lot of history that extends way back to when Dawn was a child.

Now that Harriet has planted the seed in Will’s mind, he’s starting to doubt his relationship with Kim.

Will he go running back to Harriet and end things with Kim?

Is the wedding off?

