Where to watch classic Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders as soap filming suspended due to coronavirus

Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders have all been forced to stop filming due to the coronavirus pandemic, but good news: classic episodes are available to watch.

EastEnders announced last week it had stopped filming altogether. They also reduced the number of episodes broadcast per week to two with immediate effect.

The BBC soap now airs Mondays at 7.30pm and Tuesdays at 8.30pm.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street and Emmerdale originally vowed to continue filming, although did reduce their episode output.

Filming has been suspended so Geoff's torment will go on for a while yet (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen finally packs her bags

However by Sunday, March 23, both shows revealed filming had been suspended.

Both shows will now only be shown three times a week.

Emmerdale airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm, and Coronation Street airs the same days at 7.30pm.

But there is a way to get more of a soap fix than that: by watching classic reruns of the shows.

Classic Coronation Street

The cobbles of Coronation Street look like this in classic episodes (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street classic episodes are currently shown every weekday on ITV3 .

There are two episodes screened every afternoon. The first one begins at 2.50pm, followed by a second at 3.20pm.

The soap is currently screening classic episodes from 1995, featuring the likes of Bet Lynch, Don Brennan and Mike Baldwin.

Classic Emmerdale

Joe Tate was born in classic Emmerdale eps airing this week and 23 years later he returned looking like this (Credit: ITV)

Classic Emmerdale airs just before classic Corrie on ITV3 every weekday.

Emmerdale also airs two episodes, the first starting at 1.45pm followed by a second outing at 2.15pm.

The soap is also airing classic episodes from 1995 at the moment.

Joe Sugden's off-screen death is about to hit, and Rachel Hughes going into labour with her son, Joe Tate - who eventually returned to Emmerdale in 2018 with revenge in mind.

Classic EastEnders

One of Sharon's many classic EastEnders hairdos on display in the 90s (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders classic episodes are currently in 1993/1994.

They are shown everyday, twice a day on the Drama channel.

The first episode starts at 1.01pm and the second follows at 1.40pm.

The biggest drama from the classic episodes comes courtesy of Sharon, Phil and Grant Mitchell.

Grant is currently in prison, and Sharon and Phil are having an affair.

This all leads up to the classic EastEnders moment of Sharongate from 1994.

Read more: EastEnders ratings ride amidst coronavirus pandemic

Classic Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks have also stopped filming and will be reducing their schedule from Monday, March 30.

They will air three times a week too - Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4.

However from Monday, April 6 only two episodes will air per week.

On Thursdays and Fridays they will be showing classic Hollyoaks episodes, starting with Mercedes' wedding to Doctor Browning.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.