Janine looking annoyed and Sonia looking upset in EastEnders
Soaps

When is EastEnders next on? Here is this week’s schedule

EastEnders has been on a different schedule this week

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

EastEnders usually airs one episode of Thursday nights, but the schedule will be slightly different tonight (Thursday, December 1 2022).

EastEnders‘ schedule has changed quite a lot recently due to coverage of the World Cup.

Here’s everything we know about the schedule changes tonight and this week.

 EastEnders is back on tonight (Credit: BBC)

Is EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders will air twice tonight. The first episode will air at 7pm on BBC One followed immediately by a second episode at 7.30pm.

On Monday (November 28) two episodes of the soap aired on BBC One.

There were no episodes on Tuesday (November 29) or last night (Wednesday, December 30).

If you want to watch tonight’s episodes now, they have been uploaded on BBC iPlayer.

Read more: What was your stand-out soap moment of 2022? Vote now!

Janine is worried about Mick and Linda (Credit: BBC)

Spoilers: What’s happening in this week’s EastEnders?

Janine’s paranoia about Mick and Linda festers and when Sonia catches her spying on them, she tells her it’s all in her mind.

Linda has a date with Karl but confides in Mick about her concerns.

At Walford East, the date is off to a great start but things take a turn when Mick and Janine arrive.

Janine is suspicious that Mick knew Linda would be there.

Meanwhile Karl questions Linda about who Mick is.

Janine is furious and tells Sonia about Mick and Linda, but Sonia tries to reassure her.

As everyone prepares for the Christmas lights party at The Vic, Janine remains determined to cement herself into Mick’s life. But she soon receives a devastating blow.

Sonia gets a heartbreaking phone call (Credit: BBC)

Later Sonia misses an important call after her phone dies.

She soon receives a phone call and is told that Dot has died.

Kat is impressed when Alfie rallies volunteers for his fundraising idea giving Alfie a glimmer of hope for their future.

Meanwhile Jack reaches out to Amy but when his mission fails, Denise steps in.

Soon Amy comes round to Jack.

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

Lola Reveals Her Tumour To The Family | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Will you be watching tonight’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

BBC BBC Two EastEnders World Cup

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby smiling on This Morning, Miriam Margolyes on This Morning today
This Morning guest Miriam Margolyes blasted as ‘rude’ over shock behaviour
Matt Hancock and Boy George on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity: Boy George reveals shocking truth about relationship with Matt Hancock
Adam White looks concerned during 24 Hours In Police Custody
24 Hours In Police Custody: Man jailed following attempted break in at his home ‘heartbroken’ by viewer response
Matty looking confused and Vinny looking focused in Emmerdale
Is Emmerdale on tonight? Where can I catch up on this week’s episodes?
Katherine Kelly is reportedly in a relationship with Tony Pitts
Katherine Kelly ‘incredibly happy’ as secret romance with Line of Duty star ‘revealed’
Sir Cliff Richard speaks about health fears on This Morning
Sir Cliff Richard makes heartbreaking confession about his health as he details ‘terrifying’ fears