EastEnders' Dot Branning and Sonia Fowler, who is on the phone
EastEnders announces special extended episode for Dot Branning’s funeral

The soap will bid farewell to Dot next month

EastEnders has revealed that Dot Branning’s funeral will get a special extended episode.

The BBC soap will pay tribute to the legendary character after the death of actress June Brown.

Dot Cotton - aka June Brown - on EastEnders
June played the legendary Dot Cotton in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Actress June passed away in April, and now bosses will say goodbye to her character Dot.

The episode will air on December 12.

And it will last 37 minutes according to the BBC, longer than the standard half-hour episodes the soap usually produces.

The synopsis reads: “Dot’s family and friends gather for her emotional funeral.

“Old friends arrive to pay their respects to a Walford icon, and Kathy tries to reckon with a difficult moment in her past.”

It was previously announced that a number of former EastEnders stars are due to return for the episode.

EastEnders Dot final scenes

EastEnders: When will Dot’s funeral air?

Dot’s old friends including Colin Russell, Barry Clark, George ‘Lofty’ Holloway, Mary ‘the punk’ Smith and Disa O’Brien will return alongside Dot’s step-granddaughter Lauren Branning.

The returning cast are currently filming scenes which will bring viewers up to date. They will also share their cherished memories of Dot.

For the actors it will also be a chance to honour their beloved co-star June.

Executive Producers Chris Clenshaw said: “It’s an honour to invite so many of Walford’s beloved characters back to pay tribute to Dot.

“Over the years, Dot profoundly impacted the lives of many young people struggling with life’s biggest challenges.

“Her warmth, heart and compassion changed lives – so we wanted to reunite some of the people she helped the most.

June Brown smiles in fur coat outside ITV Studios
EastEnders’ June Brown, who died on Sunday April 2 (Credit: SplashNews)

“I’m thrilled these talented and generous actors wanted to share this special experience with us so we can give Dot a fitting send off.”

And he revealed how it was June’s wish for Dot to depart Walford after her own death.

“June was always adamant that she never wanted Dot’s time to end while she was still with us,” he said.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

“But she also knew that EastEnders would rightly say their farewells to Dot when the time was right.

“Sadly that time has come and we are determined to give the audience, who treasured Dot for so many years, the fitting tribute that she so deeply deserves.

“So whilst it will be a very, very sad day in Walford, we will be giving Dot the send-off that she and June would want and rightly deserve.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

