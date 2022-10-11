EastEnders confirms 6 huge returns for Dot’s funeral

EastEnders has confirmed that some of the soap’s classic characters will be making a return for Dot Branning‘s funeral.

On April 4 it was announced that EastEnders legend June Brown, who played Dot, had died at the age of 95.

In August the BBC soap confirmed that later this year news will reach Albert Square that Dot has died.

Now the soap has revealed some more details on the plans for Dot’s funeral.

EastEnders confirms huge returns for Dot’s funeral

Dot’s old friends including Colin Russel, Barry Clark, George ‘Lofty’ Holloway, Mary ‘the punk’ Smith and Disa O’Brien will return alongside Dot’s step-granddaughter Lauren Branning.

The returning cast are currently filming scenes which will bring viewers up to date. They will also share their cherished memories of Dot.

For the actors it will also be a chance to honour their beloved co-star June.

Executive Producers Chris Clenshaw said: “It’s an honour to invite so many of Walford’s beloved characters back to pay tribute to Dot. Over the years, Dot profoundly impacted the lives of many young people struggling with life’s biggest challenges.

“Her warmth, heart and compassion changed lives – so we wanted to reunite some of the people she helped the most.

“I’m thrilled these talented and generous actors wanted to share this special experience with us so we can give Dot a fitting send off.”

EastEnders characters returning for Dot

Lord Cashman will be returning as Colin, who last appeared in 2016.

Colin invited Dot to his wedding, knowing she may not attend because of her views on same-sex marriage.

However after some thought, Dot did attend Colin’s wedding.

Lord Cashman said: “When I was asked back I didn’t even hesitate because I couldn’t have imagined not being there for June, and I know Colin couldn’t have imagined not being there for Dot – they had that amazing deep friendship that lasted during their years, and it was exactly the same with me and June.”

Colin will return alongside his ex-boyfriend Barry, played by Gary Hailes.

Deeply religious Dot also spent a lot of time counselling Mary ‘The Punk Smith. She also helped her care for her daughter Annie.

Dot was reunited with Mary and Annie in 2019 when they returned to Walford for Dr Legg’s funeral.

Mary actress Linda Davidson said: “I felt honoured to be asked to come back. It’s going to be an emotionally difficult few days, however the script is wonderful and it’s a joyful tribute to an East End legend.”

Disa O’Brien will also be back to honour Dot alongside Lofty.

Tom Watts will be back to reprise his role following his brief return in 2019 for Dr Legg’s funeral.

He said: “June was amazing as Dot. She completely inhabited the character: grew with her, suffered with her and faced life’s troubles with her.

“As soon as Dot appeared on screen, you knew June had all that history lighting up every look and every line of every single scene she was a part of.”

Jacqueline Jossa speaks about returning to the soaps

Lauren Branning will return home as her family father to honour Dot.

Lauren has been in New Zealand since 2018 where she started a new life with her son Louie.

But now she’s back she finds a lot has changed in Albert Square and she’s very keen to get to know one Albert Square resident.

Speaking about returning as Lauren, Jacqueline Jossa said: “Coming back to EastEnders for Dot’s funeral was a no brainer, and it was a real honour to be invited back. I had a lot of fun but, of course, it was bittersweet.

“It was amazing to be back, but hard to be filming this storyline. I can tell the viewers that now Dot gets the beautiful send off that she deserves.

“June was the light and joy of EastEnders. I had so much fun working with her, the incredible stories and how infections and witty she was. June is a legend and I miss her very much.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

