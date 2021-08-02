Penny Branning was in EastEnders from January 2008 until April 2008.

In tonight’s episode of the BBC soap (Monday, August 2), Phil mentioned Jack Branning’s oldest daughter.

But what happened to Penny Branning?

Who is Penny Branning in EastEnders?

Penny is the oldest child of Jack Branning. Her mother is Selina Branning, Jack’s first wife.

She is also the older half-sister of Amy, Ricky and James, who died shortly after his birth.

Penny was in Walford from January 2008 until April 2008 (Credit: BBC)

Jack built a career in the police but would often get involved in criminal activities.

Before his life in Walford, one of Jack’s informants knocked Selina and Penny down with his car in revenge for being accidentally sent down.

Penny’s spinal chord was severed, leaving her paralysed from the waist down.

What happened to Penny Branning? Where is she now?

Penny arrived in Walford in January 2008 and at the time Jack was dating Ronnie Mitchell.

It became clear Penny wasn’t keen on Ronnie, however she immediately bonded with her aunt, Tanya Cross.

Penny is Jack’s oldest daughter (Credit: BBC)

Ronnie struggled to bond with Penny.

In April 2008, Selina decided to move to France and take Penny with her.

Tanya cooked Penny a farewell meal and Penny made it clear she didn’t want to go to France. However Jack convinced her to go with her mum.

Penny left in April 2008 to go to France and hasn’t returned to Walford since.

Who played Penny Branning?

Penny was played by actress Mia McKenna-Bruce.

After leaving EastEnders, Mia continued acting and went on to star in Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground playing Tee Taylor.

Mia played Bree in Get Even (Credit: BBC)

Recently Mia played Bree in BBC series Get Even.

She has also had roles in Netflix series The Witcher, Doctors, The Bill, Holby City, Cleaning Up and Vera.

In 2019, she starred in short film Watch What I Do. She played a character named Nikki. Nikki’s sister Charley was played by Dani Dyer.

