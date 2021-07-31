Dani Dyer escapes UK with dad Danny and son Santiago after boyfriend Sammy is jailed

Dani Dyer has left the UK with her baby Santiago and dad Danny after her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence was jailed.

The Love Island alumni, 24, has jetted off on holiday with her son and EastEnders star father.

Dani Dyer has escaped the UK with her son Santiago and dad Danny (Credit: Instagram/ @danidyer)

It comes after Santiago’s dad was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Kimmence was put behind bars earlier this month after pleading guilty to defrauding two pensioners out of almost £34,000.

Where has Dani Dyer gone?

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Dani shared a picture of herself, Santiago and Danny on a plane.

Actor Danny, 44, is wearing a skull face covering in the photo, while Danny has one with cherries on it.

The star’s six-month-old son is sitting on her lap.

Dani captioned the picture with two red hearts and the words: “Family holiday.” She did not reveal where they were headed.

Dani feared Santiago would scream the entire flight (Credit: Instagram/ @danidyerxx)

Since landing on warmer shores, Dani has updated fans about how the flight went.

“Screamed for 15 minutes then he slept the whole flight!!” Dani revealed.

“I wanted to cry when he was crying as that was my fear, him screaming the whole flight.”

Dani has also shared an adorable picture of Santiago wearing just a nappy and a pair of Ray-Bans.

“Summer holiday!” she said.

Why was Sammy Kimmence jailed?

Kimmence was jailed on July 14, 2021. He was said to have cried when his sentence was handed down.

During an earlier hearing, he pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud.

Kimmence admitted scamming two pensioners – Peter Martin and Peter Haynes – out of almost £34,000.

Santiago is enjoying his first foreign holiday (Credit: Instagram/@danidyerxx)

The court heard Kimmence took money from the two elderly men, aged 90 and 80, between 2016 and 2018.

He claimed he would invest the money through his company S&S Trading Ltd but failed to do so.

After he was jailed, Dani reportedly ended her relationship with Kimmence.

Sources close to the star insist he downplayed the case, leading her to believe he’d done nothing wrong.

‘Floored and distraught’

One insider told the Daily Mail: “She is absolutely floored by what’s happened with Sammy. She knows she has to make massive changes in her life and she’s so distraught.

Kimmence has been jailed for three-and-a-half years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“She feels utterly stupid for ever believing him and she is totally overwhelmed…

“The little dream family she thought she had has been smashed apart and she is now trying to work out how best to pick up the pieces.”

Shortly before Kimmence was sent to prison, Dani had spoken about having another baby.

“I’ll probably wait until Santi is two,” she said on her YouTube channel.

