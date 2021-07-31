Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell ‘laughs and cries’ at lunch with EastEnders’ Emma Barton

Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell has enjoyed an overdue catch-up with EastEnders actress Emma Barton.

Scott met Emma for a slap-up lunch in London on Friday at a restaurant owned by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge.

Soap star Emma – who plays Honey Mitchell in EastEnders – has since told fans the pair “laughed and cried” over their meal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Barton (@theemmabarton)

Taking to Instagram, Emma wrote: “Laughed, cried, licked our plates clean….

“LONG overdue Lunch with this special one…@scott.mitchell3.

“@cheftomkerridge We Frigging LOve YoU!. Thank you @kerridgesbandg for a delightful afternoon. EPIC!!! #foodcoma.”

Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell describes Emma as a ‘special friend’

Emma, 44, also shared some pictures taken during her lunch with 58-year-old widower Scott.

One showed them sitting together in the exclusive eatery. Other snaps were of their delicious food and the fancy artwork on the restaurant’s walls.

Barbara tragically died from Alzheimer’s last December (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emma and Scott’s showbiz pals were delighted to see the pictures.

Former EastEnders actress Jo Joyner said: “Love this!”

Telly presenter Gaby Roslin added two red heart emojis, saying: “Two beautiful souls.”

Read more: OPINION: EastEnders’ Louisa Lytton ‘hating’ her pregnant body is tough for wannabe mums to hear

Scott, meanwhile, replied to Emma, describing her as a “special friend”.

He wrote: “So lovely to see you Emma!!

“Amazing lunch and as always fun and wonderful to be with such a special friend.”

Barbara Windsor’s death

Scott’s friends have rallied round following Barbara’s tragic death in December last year.

The legendary actress passed away aged 83 after battling Alzheimer’s.

Just a week after her death, Scott bravely appeared Good Morning Britain’s 1 Million Minutes Awards.

Speaking at the event, he said: “I can’t believe only a week ago she was still here and now she’s not.

‘There’s the circle of life. I don’t think I can still believe it to be honest with you.

Scott has raised more than £30,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society (Credit: Splasnews.com)

“I want to tell you one other thing about your story, which gave me the courage today to do this video for you.

“That when I was first asked, I said I thought I would be too emotional, in too much of a state to be able to do it.”

Barbara was diagnosed with the illness back in 2014.

Read more: Jake Wood plans memorial for Barbara Windsor to honour his late EastEnders co-star

Her funeral was held in January but Covid-19 restrictions meant only a select number of mourners could attend.

Among them was Barbara’s on-screen EastEnders son Ross Kemp, who paid tribute to her in a touching eulogy.

Scott has since raised more than £30,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society via his London Marathon Just Giving page.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.