Waterloo Road: Who is Chlo Charles and who is that actress that plays her?

Katie Griffiths and Adam Thomas will be returning to their roles as Chlo and Donte Charles in the new series of Waterloo Road

Chlo and Donte are original characters on the show but left in season four.

However the pair have surprised us all with their comeback in the series and they’ve even got a new addition to their family!

So who is Chlo Charles and who is the actress that plays her?

Waterloo Road: Who is Chlo Charles?

Chlo Charles has grown up since we last saw her and is now happily married to Donte.

However, she definitely hasn’t had an easy time on the show in the past.

The series saw her get into all kinds of trouble from getting into a limousine crash to having a baby in the school toilets.

But the event that rocked her the most was her mother, Izzie Redpath’s death.

After her mum was brutally murdered on the school grounds, Chlo decided to look for comfort and stability in her life.

So she married teenage heartthrob Donte Charles at only sixteen years old.

Now she is the mother of daughter Izzie and son Tommy.

Was Chlo related to Tom Clarkson?

No Chlo and Tom Clarkson are not directly related.

However, Tom was Chlo and Mika’s stepdad and guardian.

Tom was the English teacher and eventual deputy at Waterloo Road and he was arguably one of the most loved characters on the show.

But that doesn’t mean that he didn’t have his fair share of issues.

Towards the beginning of the series, the teacher confessed that he had an affair on his wife on their wedding day with Chlo’s mother, Izzie.

Izzie and Tom then continued to date throughout the series and eventually got engaged.

However, their relationship took a tragic turn after Izzie was stabbed and killed, leaving Tom devastated.

Following Izzie’s death, Tom took it upon himself to take care of her Chlo and Mika and become their guardian.

But it hasn’t always been easy.

Unfortunately, Tom later passed away after slipping and falling off of the school roof.

Waterloo Road: Chlo and Donte’s relationship

Chlo fell for bad boy Donte Charles in series one and their roller coaster of a relationship has since become a staple part of the show.

The pair have seen a variety of ups and downs including when Donte got arrested after being involved in a limousine crash.

After Izzie’s death, the couple decided to get married as soon as Chlo turned sixteen.

For a short while it seemed like nothing could come in between the pair and their young romance.

That is until Mika’s boyfriend Brett offered to give Chlo extra French lessons…

Chlo then started to become close with her sister’s boyfriend and the pair ended up sleeping together.

Donte was left heartbroken by the news and he decided to inform Mika about the affair too.

A furious Mika then told Chlo that she never wanted to see her again, causing Chlo to run away.

Eventually Chlo was found by her guardian, Tom and the couple later rekindled their relationship.

In season four, Chlo then discovered that she was pregnant which brought even more drama for the pair.

While Donte was pleased about the news, Chlo decided that she wanted to give the baby up for adoption.

This lead to many fights between the pair including one which resulted in Donte smashing Chlo’s van.

However, after Chlo gave in the school toilets the couple decided to keep their baby daughter and name her after Chlo’s mum, Izzie.

At the end of the series, Chlo, Donte and Izzie moved to Manchester to study at University.

Chlo and Donte return to Waterloo Road

Chlo and Donte will be making a return to Waterloo Road in the new series.

The Charles family will be back at the centre of the drama as the series tackles issues like the cost-of-living crisis and mental health.

They’ve also got another addition to their family!

Since leaving the show, the pair have welcomed another child, their son Tommy, who will be played by Adam Thomas‘ real life son, Teddy Thomas.

Who plays Chlo?

Actress Katie Griffiths plays Chlo Charles in Waterloo Road.

Following her stint on Waterloo Road, Katie went on to star opposite Nicholas Hoult in the BAFTA nominated film Coming Down The Mountain.

She has also appeared in multiple episodes of Casualty, Doctors and Paradox.

Katie posts on her Instagram account @Katygriff, which is where you’ll find her beautifully curated feed that includes red carpet snaps and pictures from sunny holidays.

Recently, the actress has been travelling around the world with her partner, Matthew Wardle.

In her latest post, she shared a collection of sweet photos of her partner to celebrate his birthday.

She captioned it: “Happy Birthday to this utter legend @mpswardle. Your kind and caring nature know no boundaries and I am more proud of you with each day. I love you to the moon and back xxx.”

Waterloo Road returns Tuesday, January 3 2023 on BBC.

