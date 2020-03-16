Tristan Gemmill shows off new hair after Coronation Street exit

Former Coronation Street star Tristan Gemmill, who played Robert Preston, debuted a new hair colour on Lorraine today (Monday, March 16).

The actor appeared on the daytime TV show to talk about his exit from the soap and his latest role in Harold Pinter's The Birthday Party.

On the show he revealed he is no longer rocking the silver hair and has decided to dye his hair dark again.

Tristan now has dark hair (Credit: ITV Hub)

Speaking about his new hair, Tristan told host Lorraine Kelly: "I wanted to try something different, for the play I wanted to have a particular look, so I've opted for this for the play and who knows, if I like it I might keep it."

When Tristan first arrived in Corrie as Robert back in 2015, his alter ego had dark hair, but after a stint in prison he returned with it silver.

In The Birthday Party, the actor will be starring alongside fellow former Corrie alumni Michelle Collins.

Speaking about the play, the actor revealed they were carrying on as usual, in spite of the current coronavirus situation.

Tristan is starring in the play The Birthday Party (Credit: ITV Hub)

"It's showbusiness as usual," he said.

"We're in the middle of rehearsals, we accept there will be some disruptions, but we will have a play to put on at some stage."

Tristan also revealed that although he and Michelle both starred on the ITV soap Corrie, they never crossed paths.

"She left before I arrived, so it was sliding doors."

Tristan's alter ego was killed off last year after being shot on Christmas Day by Derek Milligan.

Robert was shot on Christmas Day 2019 (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Before his death, he found himself in deep trouble when fiancé Michelle Connor discovered he was also engaged to Vicky Jefferies, who was pregnant with his child.

She outed him at their wedding ceremony and together, she and Vicky tried to get him sent down for murder by making out he killed Vicky when she was still alive.

Michelle outed Robert as a liar and a cheat on their wedding day (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

But their plan didn't work as Vicky went into labour and Michelle called an ambulance, not wanting to risk Vicky's child dying.

After Robert was shot, he made his peace with Michelle, but he died before he got to meet his son, Sonny.

Telling Lorraine about what he misses from Corrie, he added: "It's sort of not like a normal job, it's like a family, I do miss that, I miss the people."

