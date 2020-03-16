Former Coronation Street actor Roy Hudd has died, aged 83

Actor and comedian Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83, his agent has confirmed.

In a statement given to BBC News, his agent said: "We are sad to announce the passing of the much-loved and amazingly talented Roy Hudd OBE."

Roy played Archie Shuttleworth in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Surrey-born Roy, who played Archie Shuttleworth in Coronation Street, died "after a short illness".

His agent added: "Roy passed away peacefully on Sunday March 15, with his wife Debbie at his side.

"The family would ask you to respect their privacy at this very sad time."

Roy as Archie in Corrie, alongside co-star Sue Nicholls (Credit: ITV)

Soap fans will remember Roy fondly for his portrayal of local undertaker Archie at Shuttleworth's Independent Funeral Directors on Tile Street.

He first appeared as Blanche Hunt's new companion, one of the few who always saw the good in Blanche.

Archie became a very good friend to Audrey Roberts - even opening his home to her after her son-in-law Richard Hillman attempted to kill her by burning down her house.

He was the only one who believed that Audrey was not losing her mind and that Richard was trying to kill her.

Roy first broke into TV in the 60s (Credit: Splash)

In December 2018, Audrey received news that Archie had passed away and discovered he'd left her £80,000.

Roy also starred in crime drama Ashes to Ashes, alongside Keeley Hawes and Philip Glennister.

Most recently he portrayed Ken Jeffords in Casualty, David Barrett in Broadchurch and Joe Collett in Call the Midwife.

In the 1990s, he won praise for his roles in Dennis Potter's Lipstick on your Collar and Karaoke.

His career spanned more than sixty years, including theatre, TV acting and comedy.

Roy will be sorely missed (Credit: ITV)

He first broke into TV appearing on the BBC's Not So Much A Programme, More A Way of Life, which also featured David Frost, William Rushton, John Bird, Michael Crawford and Eleanor Bron.

Comedy writer Simon Blackwell paid tribute to the star, tweeting: "Very sad indeed to hear that Roy Hudd has died. A really lovely bloke, a great comedian, excellent straight actor.

"And a comedy historian too. I got my start in comedy writing via his Radio 2 show The News Huddlines. He was a total joy to write for. All good wishes to his family."

Actor, writer and comedian Mark Gattis tweeted: "Farewell to the wonderful Roy Hudd. A great comic and actor. One of those joyous people who feel like they’ve been with us forever. He was in a Randall & Hopkirk I wrote with @dysonjeremy and improvised the band's sign off as 'Jock Strap and his Two Swingers there!' RIP Maestro."

Comedian and impressionist Rory Bremner added: "The lovely Roy Hudd embodied a whole strand of the DNA of British comedy, from music hall and variety to pantomime and stand-up. A living museum, full of joy, humour and enthusiasm. A great life and a great loss."

Roy was awarded an OBE in the 2004 New Year Honours List for his services to entertainment.

Rest in peace Roy.

