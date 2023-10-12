Emmerdale last night delivered some powerful punches, especially as Chloe’s fate remains unknown. Although she was carted off in an air ambulance with severe injuries, she’s not dead – yet.

But one moment in the episode stuck out and seemingly hinted at what was to come. Did this particular scene give away Chloe’s fate in Emmerdale – and suggest at danger for Mack and Charity?

It is not looking good for Chloe at all (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe’s fate remains unknown

With the car teetering on the edge of a cliff following their horror crash, Mackenzie was the only thing stopping it going over. When his super-human strength failed him, he knew he had to get Charity and Chloe out.

With time ticking, he could only save one. With hearts in mouths, Emmerdale fans watched as Mack saved Charity first.

He left Chloe to fall over the edge as the car tumbled down.

Viewers saw Chloe spinning around as the car turned and crashed and saw her thinking of all things Charity and Mack as she fell to her death.

Only, she isn’t dead. Yet.

Mack and Charity found her at the bottom of the cliff, in a bad way, but still breathing. An air ambulance arrived and whisked her off to hospital, but we don’t know if she will live or die.

How anyone could survive a fall of that magnitude aside, has Emmerdale actually dropped a massive hint Chloe won’t die? One scene suggests they might have done…

Does this one moment reveal the future for Chloe? (Credit: ITV)

Did Emmerdale hint at Chloe’s survival?

Back before the car went tumbling off the cliff edge and Mack made the decision to save Charity, we got a slow-mo shot of Chloe’s face.

In that one moment there was a look of hurt, fear, shock and resignation. She knew Mack had not chosen her, the mother of his child and supposed love of his life. He had picked his ex.

Now, we all knew that was coming. We all knew his heart really lay with Charity. But Chloe had convinced herself they could be happy.

And in the moment before she thought she was going to die, she realised she would never be his first choice.

Heartbreaking.

One fan summed it up: “Catching up on Super Soap week. My jaw dropped, my heart sank, I didn’t want neither to die, but the look on Chloe’s face…. What absolutely amazing acting, stunt scenes, script writing. Absolutely phenomenal.”

Whatever happens, things will never be the same for Mack and Charity (Credit: ITV)

Danger for Mack and Charity?

Could the prolonged camera angle on Chloe‘s forlorn face before she fell actually signify what’s to come? Added to that the fact she had flashbacks to her short-lived romance with Mack all the way down the cliff, rather than her son, suggests it’s Mack who is forefront of her mind.

Does it show she in fact will survive – and then make it her life’s work to get revenge on Mackenzie and Charity for all they’ve done?

Some fans certainly seem to think Chloe will pull through – and seek revenge.

“Wouldn’t it be a turn up if Chloe survived and sought out revenge on Mack?” questioned one.

Another added: “Chloe should survive and haunt Mack IRL for the rest of his life and if she’s dead haunt him from the dead forever!”

“If Chloe survives this…1. It will be a miracle and 2. Mack is gonna wish he pulled them both out and then jumped in the car himself,” joked someone else.

A fourth said: “I hope Chloe lives so she can get her revenge.”

Others pointed out they believe her initial survival is a hint at her fate.

“If she was going to die in hospital I think they would have just killed her off in the crash,” said one. “Obviously this will now escalate because Mack saved Charity and left Chloe to die.”

Another agreed: “She must wake up or they wouldn’t have had her survive it.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

