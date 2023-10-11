Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about ‘obvious’ final shot of last night’s episode

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, October 10), Mack, Chloe and Charity’s lives were put on the line in a clifftop car accident.

Mack then chose to help one woman to safety as they both reached out their hands for him.

Emmerdale fans are now all saying the same thing about the final shot of last night’s episode.

Mack made a decision of life or death (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack had a big decision to make

Yesterday in the Dales, Chloe and Mack started driving as they headed off for their trip to Scotland. However, they soon saw that Charity had broken down at the side of the road. This prompted Chloe to offer her a lift.

In the car, Chloe’s plan was to drive Mack and Charity to the middle of nowhere as an act of revenge for their one-night-stand.

However, she didn’t get the chance to do this as they all suffered a clifftop car accident. Mack managed to escape the car and hold it back from falling off the edge of the cliff.

However, as both Charity and Chloe regained consciousness they were desperate to escape the moving vehicle.

The two women then reached out their hands as they begged for Mack to save them.

The final shot of the episode saw Mack grab onto either Charity or Chloe’s hand as he tried to save one of them.

Fans have ‘worked out’ who Mack saves (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans all say same thing about final shot

After seeing Mack grab onto someone’s hand in an attempt to save them, fans have analysed the hand and have ‘worked out’ who Mack saves.

They’re all saying the same thing – it’s obvious that Mack saves Charity as Chloe had long nails on so she’s clearly not the person he saved.

One fan commented: “Mack defo saved Charity as if you watch back the nails aren’t Chloe’s. Chloe’s nails are longer, oval shapes and painted light pink. The hand he saves was short nails with blood on them – which was Charity’s. Charity is alive.”

Mack defo saved charity as if you watch back the nails aren’t Chloe’s. Chloe’s nails are longer, oval shapes and painted light pink. The hand he saves was short nails with blood on them- which was charities. Charity is alive. #emmerdale — Abigail F Rahilly (@sincere_sparks) October 10, 2023

After rewinding and multiple pauses I can confirm that Chloe has long nails and Charity has short nails, so Mac saved Charity #Emmerdale 👏👏👏 — Beth (@bethhpop) October 10, 2023

Great episode from Emmerdale! Could have cut one of their nails though so it wasn’t so obvious 🤣#Emmerdale — Lu (@x_beaumont_x) October 10, 2023

Another fan said: “After rewinding and multiple pauses I can confirm that Chloe has long nails and Charity has short nails, so Mack saved Charity.”

A third viewer added: “Great episode from Emmerdale! Could have cut one of their nails though so it wasn’t so obvious.”

“Already know he saved Charity, 100%. Literally couldn’t have been anymore obvious from the start. Chloe had longer nails compared to Charity,” shared one more.

Will Chloe survive? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Chloe dead?

Emmerdale fans reckon they’ve sussed out that Mack saves Charity. But, if this is the case, what will become of Chloe?

Is Chloe dead? Does Mack actually save Charity and leave Chloe to die?

