Emmerdale star Emma Atkins drops huge hint Chloe doesn’t die after tonight’s dramatic cliffhanger?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, October 10), Mack was faced with a very difficult decision in a moment of life or death.

As Charity and Chloe both reached for Mack’s hand, Mack grabbed on to one of them.

Emma Atkins has now dropped a huge hint that Chloe doesn’t die after tonight’s dramatic cliffhanger.

Mack chose to save one woman (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack had a decision to make

Tonight, Chloe and Mack got into the car for their trip away but saw that Charity had broken down at the side of the road.

Angry at Mack and secretly knowing about Charity and Mack’s one-night-stand, Chloe offered to give Charity a lift.

However, she soon took a wrong turning and planned on dropping Charity and Mack off in the middle of nowhere.

Suddenly, a van crashed into them and made them start teetering at the edge of a cliff.

Mack managed to escape and tried to hold the car back from falling off the cliff. He told Charity not to move as she regained consciousness whilst Chloe started to panic.

Chloe then knocked the wheel of the car and caused the car to slip. Both women then reached out for Mack’s hand and Mack was seen grabbing on to one of them. However, it was unclear who he chose to save.

Emma has teased Chloe’s survival (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emma Atkins drops huge hint that Chloe survives

Tonight’s cliffhanger left viewers wanting to know exactly who Mack saves from falling off the cliff.

However, Emma Atkins has dropped a huge hint that Chloe survives, with Mack and Charity also escaping death.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media about Mack, Chloe and Charity’s dynamic, Emma revealed: “It still continues even after the accident. It can keep going. There’s a lot of scope for the dynamic of the three of us.”

But, does this mean that all three of the characters survive? Or, is Emma hinting at the ‘guilt’ involved for Mack depending on which woman he chooses to save?

Will Chloe die in the accident? Or, will she escape with the help of Mack?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Chloe survive the accident? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!