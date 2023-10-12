Emmerdale's Chloe, Mack, Charity, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans all asking the same question about Mack and Charity after Chloe is taken to hospital

Surely, they would've been given medical attention too?

By Tamzin Meyer

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday, October 11), Mack chose to save Charity as Chloe plummeted down the cliff edge after the car accident.

Chloe was then taken to hospital in an air ambulance as Charity and Mack watched on in horror.

Emmerdale fans have now all been asking the same question about Mack and Charity after Chloe is taken to hospital.

Charity and Mack are with the paramedics as Chloe is stretchered away
Chloe was taken to hospital in an air ambulance (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe was taken to hospital

Last night, Mack chose to save Charity from the slipping car wreckage as he watched Chloe plummet down the cliff.

He then tried to go down the cliff to get to Chloe but Charity told him that she’d gone, believing that she’d died.

However, once at the bottom of the cliff, both Charity and Mack heard one of Reuben’s toys making a noise.

They then found Chloe and realised that she was still alive, although she had severe injuries.

An air ambulance then came and took Chloe away whilst Mack panicked over the choice he’d made.

Charity tried to reassure him that Chloe’s injuries weren’t his fault but Mack told her that they both knew that it was a choice and he chose Charity.

Emmerdale's Mack and Charity are looking at each other with sadness
Nobody checked on Mack and Charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans all say same thing about Mack and Charity

Emmerdale fans have all now said the same thing about Mack and Charity as Chloe is taken to hospital.

They can’t believe that the paramedics all came for Chloe but didn’t give Mack and Charity any medical attention. They just left them to fend for themselves.

One fan commented: “As if the paramedics would fail to assess Charity and Mack… and then promptly leave them there. I need a mid-week sherry now after all that.”

A second person said: “Will Mack and Charity be getting to the hospital by foot? Paramedics seem to have forgotten about them?”

Another Emmerdale viewer noted: “So Charity and Mack are just standing there without being taken to hospital to be checked.”

Emmerdale's Mack is bleeding as he stands next to Charity
Do Mack and Charity need medical help? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Are Charity and Mack in the clear?

The paramedics rushed Chloe off to the hospital but left Mack and Charity standing there.

But, does this mean that Charity and Mack are in the clear? Or, could death still creep up on them yet?

Have they suffered any internal injuries? Should they have been given more medical attention?

Emmerdale - Mack Made A Choice Of Who To Save

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

