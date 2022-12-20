Stephen Butler in Classic Emmerdale was the son of Wilf Butler, and part of the family that gave their name to Butler’s Farm – where Moira Dingle (and Cain when he’s not behind bars) now live.

They’re never mentioned now but for a while, he and his dad were at the heart of some important storylines in the show.

So what was Stephen’s story?

Stephen Butler in Classic Emmerdale

Stephen lived with his dad Wilf Butler (played by Corrie star Peter Armitage, who starred as Bill Webster) at the farm.

Though their home was named after their family, they didn’t actually own it – instead it was controlled by Home Farm Estates.

When Wilf couldn’t pay the rent, Jack Sugden stepped in to help him out, annoying Chris Tate who had his eye on the farm for himself.

Wilf sold the tenancy to Jack and he and Stephen stayed in the village.

Stephen was forced out of the village when everyone started talking about him (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Spreading rumours about Stephen Butler

Remember Ali Marsden? The troubled teen lied about having a heart condition to get sympathy from Ollie Reynolds and Donna Windsor.

But his lies took a nasty turn when he decided Stephen was gay – and told the whole village.

Stephen couldn’t handle being talked about and he decided to leave the village forever.

Wim joined the cast of The Full Monty at a special 25th anniversary screening back in 2019 (Credit: Craig Gibson/Shutterstock)

What’s actor Wim Snape doing now?

Wim – who also uses his full name William – is still acting.

He was in Coronation Street for a while, playing the owner of clothing brand Showcase, Justin Parker.

Justin and his business partner Dale racially abused Alya Nazir and Luke Britton.

But Wim’s currently busy reprising one of his most famous roles – in The Full Monty.

Wim was just 12 when he played Nathan in The Full Monty (Credit: 20 Century Fox/YouTube)

Who did Wim play in The Full Monty?

Wim was only 12 years old when he landed the role of Nathan in The Full Monty – the son of hapless Gaz, played by Robert Carlyle.

Nathan hung out with Gaz and his mates while they practised for their saucy routine.

And even though the film – which was a huge hit – was made back in 1997, it’s not the last we’re going to see of Nathan, Gaz and the others.

The gang are currently filming a new TV series based on the film and featuring the original cast.

We can’t wait to see it!

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Classic Emmerdale airs weekday afternoons on ITV3.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!