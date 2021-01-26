Marcella returns for a third series on ITV1, and viewers will be seeing a lot more of Hugo Speer’s character in the drama.

But who is Hugo Speer in Marcella? And what else has he starred in?

The series kicks off with a double bill on Tuesday (January 26 2021).

Here’s everything you need to know about Hugo and his new role.

***Warning: possible spoilers from series three of Marcella ahead***

Who is Hugo Speer in Marcella? He plays Frank Young in the crime drama (Credit: ITV1)

Who is Hugo Speer in Marcella?

Hugo Speer made a brief appearance in the final scenes of season two.

He plays Marcella’s undercover handler Frank Young.

Marcella is now working undercover in Belfast and has infiltrated a notorious criminal family.

Hugo explains: “Frank is effectively Marcella’s UCO which is an undercover operative.

“Frank looks after Marcella. He’s there as her boss and her point of contact as she infiltrates an Irish crime family.

“Her job is to report back to my character everything that she’s found.

“And he needs to instruct her on next moves and guide her.”

Hugo teases that as the series unfolds, it becomes “quite clear that Frank has his own agenda as well”.

Of course, this is Marcella we’re talking about, so things don’t go according to plan AT ALL.

What else has Hugo Speer been in?

Hugo has been on our TV screens ever since 1993 when he first appeared as a small part in Bhaji on the Beach.

After several more smaller roles, he won the part of Guy in The Full Monty in 1997.

The hugely successful film, which also starred Robert Carlyle. Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson, catapulted him to fame.

He went on to star as Richard Rose in Hearts and Bones, DI Jack Price in Messiah, Sergeant George in Bleak House and Charlie King in Sorted.

In 2008, he portrayed Mark Penwarden in Echo Beach, followed by John Foster in Skins the year later.

More recently, he appeared as DI Hulme in Death in Paradise, Treville in The Musketeers, DI David Bradford in London Kills, and Lucius in Britannia.

He also stars as Chief Inspector Valentine in Father Brown.

His role as Frank Young in Marcella is his most recent to date.

Frank meets up with cop Rav in Marcella series three (Credit: ITV1)

Did he star in The Full Monty?

Hugo portrayed Guy in The Full Monty in 1997.

Guy turns up to the open audition for a Chippendales-style dance troupe – but he can’t dance.

Robert Carlyle’s character Gaz asks him: “I hope you don’t think of me as nosey, but what do you do?”

At that, Guy drops his trousers and proves exactly what he has that is of value to the troupe.

Use your imagination! (Or insert aubergine emoji here).

And, yes, the cast really DID do the ‘full monty’ by stripping off all their clothes for the final scene.

How old is Hugo Speer?

Hugo Alexander Speer was born on March 17 1968.

He is currently 52.

Hugo Speer joins the cast of Marcella series three (Credit: ITV1)

Where is Hugo from?

Hugo was born in Harrogate in the West Riding of Yorkshire.

He was educated at the local Harrogate Grammar School, before studying acting at the Arts Educational Schools in London.

The actor moved to London after his success in The Full Monty and lived there for 15 years.

However, he eventually moved back to his native North Yorkshire.

Is he married?

Hugo is married to Glaswegian actress and writer Vivienne Harvey.

The pair wed on February 19 2015.

At 38, Vivienne is 14 years Hugo’s junior.

Before Vivienne, Hugo dated Bancroft star Sarah Parish.

Does he have kids?

Hugo has one child with his wife Vivienne.

They have a daughter, Nico Belle, born on February 8 2013.

Marcella begins with a double bill on ITV1 at 9pm and 10.05pm on Tuesday January 26 2021.

