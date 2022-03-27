Saturday Night Takeaway star Stephen Mulhern gives health update as he returns to show

Stephen Mulhern made his return to Saturday Night Takeaway last night following a long absence and updated fans on his health.

The TV presenter has been off on doctor’s orders as he fights a mystery illness.

But he was back last night and addressed his time away with hosts Ant and Dec.

Stephen Mulhern dressed as the Dark Lord as he returned to Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

What did Stephen Mulhern say about his health?

As the Geordie duo announced Stephen’s return for the Ant versus Dec segment, he appeared to chants of “Stephen, Stephen,” from the audience.

He was dressed as the Dark Lord for the section.

Dec said: “We haven’t seen you since show one, where the hell have you been?”

Stephen joked: “Well let’s just say that when your private jet breaks down and you get stuck in Hollywood, there’s not a lot you can do.”

But then he addressed the real reason for his absence: “No seriously, I haven’t been too well, thank you so much for all of your lovely messages.

“Forget about all that now, because the show must go on.”

Stephen Mulhern was back to pit Ant versus Dec again (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say about his return?

Fans were thrilled to see him back and so glad to hear he’s better.

They reached out to him and sent their love.

Dear God I missed @StephenMulhern 😍 the man is just hilarious! #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Stephen Boylan (@Stephen_Boylan_) March 26, 2022

Great to see Stephen mulhearn back after being poorly x #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Lesley (@Lesley37735906) March 26, 2022

It’s great to see Stephen Mulhern back #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Ross Kiernan (@RossGKiernan) March 26, 2022

#SaturdayNightTakeaway. Great to see Stephen mullhearn gald your better ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Valerie Harrison (@SaltRockVal) March 26, 2022

Have really missed Stephen Mulherne on #SaturdayNightTakeaway . He is the cherry on the show. pic.twitter.com/yWsfJ9gppa — Rachael Lewis 🐈‍⬛💐🍷🐈 🇺🇦 (@rubyrache) March 26, 2022

So good to see Stephen back. Glad he’s better 🥰 @StephenMulhern #SaturdayNightTakeaway — katie (@ant_dec_stephen) March 26, 2022

Stephen is on the mend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What was wrong with Stephen Mulhern?

On March 12, Stephen confirmed why he was really off.

He said on Twitter: “Hello all, Sorry I’ve been quiet on here recently and thank you for all your lovely messages.

“I’ve had some time off and been resting up on doctors’ orders.

“I’m on the mend, I’m happy to say, and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”

He added: “In the meantime I’ll put my feet up and watch Saturday Night Takeaway tonight with the rest of you lot.

“Please don’t miss me too much! Lots of love, Stephen.”

… I’ll put my feet up and watch Saturday Night Takeaway tonight with the rest of you lot. Please don’t miss me too much! Lots of love, Stephen. X — Stephen Mulhern (@StephenMulhern) March 12, 2022

Reports claimed that Stephen went to hospital for a “medical procedure”.

A source told The Sun earlier this month: “Stephen went to hospital for a medical procedure, but has been discharged now and is focusing all his energy on his recovery.”

“He’s hoping to return to the show as soon as he’s feeling better and well enough.

“He’s currently resting up and supporting the lads from home.”

