Saturday Night Takeaway star Stephen Mulhern reflects on the greatest love of his life: ‘It felt good’

Stephen Mulhern has legions of fans who all love every TV show he appears in, whether it be Celebrity Catchphrase or Saturday Night Takeaway.

But even though he’s wildly popular with viewers, a lot of Stephen‘s private life remains that way.

He’s previously been linked romantically with an EastEnders star. The ITV presenter has also explained how his busy work life has impacted dating for him.

But Stephen, 44, has also opened up before now about the “love of his life” on more than one occasion… and it might surprise even his biggest fans.

Stephen Mulhern hosts Celebrity Catchphrase this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway star Stephen Mulhern on ‘greatest love of his life’

Back in August 2020, Stephen told the Mirror the “greatest love of his life” is his piano.

He said how he loved music and drama at school – and it seems he may have inherited his enthusiasm for the instrument he would come to adore.

Read more: Why did Stephen Mulhern split from his soap star partner?

Stephen told the news outlet: “My dad was a big fan of John Lennon. Lennon had this white grand piano in the corner of his living room.

“After I got my first big job on Saturday morning kids’ TV, I bought one from an old theatre. It had been used in various shows and it felt good.

“I learnt to play at school. And I’d jump on a bus and go to a musical school at the weekend in East Ham.”

Britain’s Got More Talent presenter Stephen has a few hidden talents of his own (Credit: YouTube)

Stephen’s Got More Musical Talent

But that wasn’t the first time Stephen revealed his devotion to music.

In April 2017, he told the Express that his “secret talent” is not only playing the piano, but the violin too… and to a high standard!

Stephen told the news outlet: “I started when I was nine and went to the Royal Academy of Music until the age of 16.

I went to the Royal Academy of Music until the age of 16.

“Nigel Kennedy inspired me to play the violin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catchphrase (@catchphrasetv)

Keys to Stephen’s heart

And in April 2020, Stephen reaffirmed just how precious his piano is to him in a chat with The Sun.

Asked what possession he’d rescue from a burning building, Stephen picked out his musical fave… even though he did acknowledge it might be a bit of an operation to save it from the flames.

Read more: Corrie star Antony Cotton leaves Celebrity Catchphrase fans seething with annoying behaviour

“My piano, although I might break my back doing it,” Stephen answered.

Catchphrase Celebrity Special airs on ITV, Saturday March 26, at 6pm. Catch Stephen on Saturday Night Takeaway straight after at 7pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.