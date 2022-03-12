Stephen Mulhern is hot property – but not much is known about his private life, for example, does he have a partner?

The 44-year-old presenter has become a firm favourite on television screens over the years.

But how much do you know about his personal life?

When it comes to his love life, Stephen previously dated ex- EastEnders star Emma Barton. Here’s everything you need to know…

Stephen Mulhern hosts Celebrity Catchphrase (Credit: ITV)

Why did Stephen Mulhern and partner Emma Barton split?

According to Stephen, they split because the relationship came to a “natural end” in 2011.

The couple met in 2008 when they were both cast in the Snow White pantomime at the Marlow Theatre in Canterbury.

Emma played the lead role of Snow White, while panto veteran Stephen portrayed Muddles.

During an interview with Kent Online at the time, Emma said: “I have wanted to play [Snow White] since I was a child and I am just so excited about it.”

The EastEnders star started dating Stephen shortly after working together.

During the relationship, the pair kept their romance out of the spotlight.

Three years later, they made the mutual decision to call it quits.

Emma has played the role of Honey in EastEnders on and off since 2005 (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Stephen Mulhern dating now?

Stephen is fairly secretive about his personal life.

However, he did previously admit he’s a single man.

In an interview with Celebs Now, he confirmed: “Last time I went on a date was about four years ago.

“That makes me sound really sad! I need a life. I need to stop working so much.”

But he admitted that he’s keen to find “The One”.

Stephen has admitted he is keen to find ‘The One’ (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Emma Barton dating now?

Meanwhile, Emma is also thought to currently be single.

The EastEnders star is extremely tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life.

In fact, there’s been no mention of a partner since her split from Stephen.

Before she dated the Catchphrase host, she was in a relationship with her EastEnders co-star Joel Beckett.

However, that doesn’t mean she’s been short of offers.

When Jamie Borthwick joined EastEnders as Jay Brown, he was smithed with Emma.

“I was about 14 when I first set eyes on Emma Barton,” he told the TV Times. “I fell in love with her long, shapely legs and I wanted to marry her.

“Perry [Mitchell] told me to chat her up, and I remember walking over to her and saying: ‘Alright darling… Wow, you smell nice.’

“It brought the house down and we still laugh about it now.”

Emma let Jamie down gently by explaining she saw him as a little brother.

What’s wrong with Stephen Mulhern?

Fans of the funny man have shared fears for the star after his absence from Saturday Night Takeaway over the past couple of weeks.

This weekend (March 12), Stephen revealed that he’s “under doctors’ orders” to rest as he recovers from a mystery illness.

He thanked fans for their well wishes and declared: “Don’t miss me too much!”

