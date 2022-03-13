Saturday Night Takeaway: Stephen Mulhern health update issued as concerned fans rally round

Saturday Night Takeaway star Stephen Mulhern missed last night’s show (March 12) after revealing he’d been battling ill health.

Today, as concerned fans rallied round, an update on the popular entertainer’s health has been revealed.

And, while it seems Stephen is on the mend, fearful fans have all issued the same plea to the star.

Stephen Mulhern has been missing from Saturday Night Takeaway for weeks now (Credit: Splash News)

Saturday Night Takeaway: Stephen Mulhern health update

After Stephen’s absence last night, an update on his health has now been released.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed that the star was hospitalised for a mystery medical condition.

Read more: Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway fans share fears for Stephen Mulhern

However, he is now home from hospital and, as he admitted himself in a tweet, resting up “on doctors’ orders”.

The source said: “He’s currently resting up.”

Stephen Mulhern hospitalised

They added that the star had been hospitalised and underwent a “medical procedure”.

I hope Stephen Mulhern is doing okay, we miss you.

“Stephen went to hospital for a medical procedure, but has been discharged now and is focusing all his energy on his recovery,” they said.

The source added: “He’s hoping to return to the show as soon as he’s feeling better and well enough. He’s currently resting up and supporting the lads from home.”

Stephen also fronts Catchphrase and its celebrity edition (Credit: ITV)

Worried fans rally round

Fans of the SNT star last night rallied round after noting Stephen’s absence from the show.

Taking to Twitter, one issued a plea to ITV after hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly failed to address his absence.

Read more: Why did Stephen Mulhern split from soap star partner and who is he dating now?

They said: “Any chance you can mention the lovely Stephen Mulhern? He is very much part of your show and is obviously v missed just now. Hope he is getting better.”

Another said: “Please come back King of entertainment, the show’s not the same without you.”

A third commented: “I hope Stephen Mulhern is doing okay, we miss you. However, your health is everyone’s priority.”

Another commented: “I miss Stephen Mulhern and Ant vs Dec. I hope he’s okay.”

“Get better soon Stephen,” another concluded.

Send your best wishes to Stephen on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.