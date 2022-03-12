Stephen Mulhern delivers devastating blow as he breaks silence on Saturday Night Takeaway absence

Stephen Mulhern has broken his silence following his absence from Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The popular presenter has been notably absent from the series for the past few weeks, sparking concern from viewers.

Now the star, who also fronts Catchphrase, has broken his silence to reveal he’s off because he’s following “doctors’ orders”.

Stephen Mulhern has broken his silence about his Saturday Night Takeaway absence (Credit: Splash News)

What did Stephen Mulhern say?

Taking to Twitter this morning (March 12), Stephen apologised to fans and explained his absence from our screens.

“Hello all, Sorry I’ve been quiet on here recently and thank you for all your lovely messages,” he said.

Please don’t miss me too much!

“I’ve had some time off and been resting up on doctors’ orders. I’m on the mend, I’m happy to say, and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”

Stephen added: “In the meantime I’ll put my feet up and watch Saturday Night Takeaway tonight with the rest of you lot.

“Please don’t miss me too much!” he quipped.

He signed off the post with: “Lots of love, Stephen. X”

How did Saturday Night Takeaway fans react?

Fans were quick to rally round and send their well wishes to Stephen.

“Hope you feel better soon,” said one.

Another urged the host to take his time getting back to full health before a return to work.

They posted: “So sorry you’ve been poorly, glad you’re on the mend but please take your time and take care too Stephen, we all miss you but please stay safe.”

A third commented: “Sorry to hear you haven’t been feeling well Stephen. I hope you are back to 100% soon.”

Another shared: “Get well soon x you are missed on TV x but make sure you are 100% – don’t want no relapse.”

“We had been saying that we were missing you on @itvtakeaway. Hope you feel back to normal soon xoxo,” said another.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns tonight (March 12) on ITV at 7pm.

