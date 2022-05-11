Sam Aston and wife Briony announce birth of their second child

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and his wife Briony have announced the birth of their second baby.

The Chesney Brown actor has revealed their new arrival is here safe and well.

The couple already have a son, Sonny, who is almost two.

Sam is catching up to Corrie’s Chesney with his kids! (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street announces a host of past faces are returning in 2022?

Sam Aston becomes a dad again

Revealing the news to OK! Magazine, Sam and Briony said: “Our beautiful girl has arrived.”

They also shared the first snap of the tot with the publication in which she can be seen in a ‘Little Sister’ baby grow with a bunny motif.

Details of the baby’s birth and her name have not yet been revealed.

Given Briony gave birth to Sonny prematurely in August 2020, it will no doubt be a relief that their daughter waited a bit longer to arrive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hypnobirthing | Yoga (@briony_aston)

Read more: Kelvin Fletcher reveals his twins have been born!

Sam Aston’s wife has a girl

In an interview with OK! magazine in December 2021, Sam and Briony, who married in 2019, confirmed the gender of the newest addition to the family.

They told the mag that they were feeling “very lucky” to be expecting the arrival of a baby girl in May.

Sam revealed to the publication that he was expecting to have another boy before he learned the news that baby number two was going to be a girl.

“I could see us having another boy so it was a really nice surprise. I was quite shocked, I don’t know why, because it’s a 50/50 chance!”

Sam also revealed his very real fears about becoming a dad again as he was was nervous that he and Briony would be expecting twins!

“There are twins in Briony’s family, so when we went in I was a bit nervous and said, ‘There’s definitely only one in there, right?'”

The couple also said they believe it was destined that they had a little girl this time around because they only had girl’s names that they liked in mind.

However, Briony admitted that her second pregnancy came as a surprise, and so they feel “very lucky” to be expecting again.

She also said she doesn’t feel like they are done with having children.

Ches has a lot of kids! (Credit: ITV)

Who does Sam play in Coronation Street?

Sam has played Chesney Brown since 2003. He was just nine years old when he joined the cobbles.

He didn’t have the best start in life with Cilla as his mum, but he has blossomed into a fine young man.

Ches is dad to five kids – son, Joseph with the late Katy Armstrong – and quads with Gemma Winter.

He recently stopped Joseph leaving for Portugal.

But will Sam end up with as many kids as Ches?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.