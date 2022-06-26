Coronation Street star Kate Spencer has announced she has got married.

The Grace Vickers actress tied the knot to her fiancé Paul James Walker this weekend.

Kate played Grace Vickers in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Kate shared the happy news on Instagram as she beamed in a series of photographs from their special day.

Announcing the news, Kate shared a post from a friend, which read: “Approximately *this* excited for @katespence17’s wedding tomorrow!”

She went on to share a clip of herself grinning with the words: “I’m gettin’ married in the morning. Ding-dong, the bells are ringing!”

Revealing the picture-perfect location, Kate shared a snap of the village and rolling green hills as she prepared for the ceremony from her childhood home.

She captioned it: “Woken up to this beaut on my Wedding Day.

“The view from my childhood bedroom window never gets old.”

Kate Spencer on Coronation Street

Former Corrie actress Kate revealed that she was engaged to professional boxer Paul in June last year following three years of dating.

She said on Instagram: “Three years ago he asked me what my perfect day consisted of.

“I said: ‘Get up early, train in the morning, some time to chill by myself, good food, good coffee, and do something theatre/acting related.’

“Yesterday, we went to the gym, had great coffee, learnt some lines for Corrie, went on a little walk, went to a pub, played backgammon, made tiramisu and ate steak.

“It was perfect. And then this happened.”

At the time she shared a selfie showing her thrilled wearing her engagement ring.

Kate shared a series of pictures on social media from the moment she told her family and friends about the engagement.

The actress captioned the snaps: “After the Tomahawk steak, before the Tiramisu, and with a coffee in hand, he turned me into an absolute blubbering mess.

“A million times over, completely and utterly yes.”

