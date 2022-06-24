Coronation Street OPINION: Give us more Evelyn scenes

Coronation Street bosses need to listen up because they have gold dust in their cast – and they’re not using her enough.

Evelyn Plummer is as classic Corrie as you can get.

Evelyn is a Coronation Street icon already (Credit: ITV)

When it was revealed that Dame Maureen Lipman was making a return to the cobbles after decades away – but as a brand new character it was a choice.

Especially when you saddle her with the endlessly dreary Tyrone Dobbs.

But she has proved herself to be a complete revelation.

Acidic, witty and devastating depending on her mood, she is the true heir to Blanche Hunt.

The one thing Corrie did better than every other soap was create battleaxe characters that bowed to no-one.

And just like Ena Sharples, Vera Duckworth and Ivy Tilsley, Evelyn takes no prisoners.

Coronation Street has gold with Evelyn Plummer

Like them – she’s not just savagery in a pinafore – she’s got heart.

There’s no doubt that she loves her family – and will do anything to protect them.

Even when they’re made up of a cheater, a future serial killer and a criminally underused sibling of said serial killer.

Evelyn shows her heart when she helps her friends – usually while insulting them.

There was never any doubt that Blanche would go the ends of the earth for her nearest and dearest – again while insulting them.

And it’s sharing that that that makes Evelyn so special.

That is why Coronation Street bosses must give her more scenes.

Evelyn isn’t afraid of anyone – and it shows (Credit: ITV)

She never – ever – makes an episode worse.

And that is something that simply cannot be said of many characters on Corrie these days.

Instead of lumbering us with another scintillating storyline involving Gemma, Chesney, Beth or Kirk – give us more Evelyn.

At least it’ll spare us the awkwardness of having to pretend that any of these characters are amusing.

For all the claims that Corrie bosses want to embrace classic Coronation Street – they ring hollow when they don’t realise that they have it right there now.

So just give us some more Evelyn and it’ll be enough.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

