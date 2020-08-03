Sam Aston reveals excitement at becoming a dad as he shares glimpse at baby nursery

Sam Aston has revealed he can't wait to meet his baby son in the upcoming months.

The Coronation Street favourite, 25, is set to welcome his first child with wife Briony in September.

Ahead of their exciting arrival, Sam shared a glimpse into their adorable nursery set-up complete with a moses basket.

Sam Aston has shared his excitement at becoming a dad (Credit: Instagram Story/samaston93)

Read more: Coronation Street: Where have you seen Leanne's friend, Mandy, before?

The couple have also decorated the room with a selection of small trinkets, wooden shelves and a grey carpet.

Alongside the post, Sam wrote: "Can't wait to meet you little man. Loving our @thelittlegreensheep moses basket, thanks @mumandme_app."

Can't wait to meet you little man.

Briony previously showed off the room in an Instagram post last month.

The yoga instructor shared a snap of the couple's Cocker Spaniel Piper alongside the baby bed.

The Coronation Street star and wife Briony are expecting a baby boy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote: "I’m so excited to see Piper with her little brother when he arrives. I really think they’ll be the best of friends.

"(She sat right by my side while I set up our gorgeous new Moses basket by @thelittlegreensheep @mumandme_app and lay down next to it once I’d left the room.)"

Baby preparations

Sam has played Chesney Brown in the ITV soap since 2003. Whilst his character is a father-of-five, this is Sam and Briony's first child.

As well as preparing a sweet nursery for the tot, the pair have also been busy attending online antenatal classes.

Documenting her pregnancy journey, Briony said: "First antenatal course class tonight @happyparents,happybaby."

Sam later added: "Loved last nights online antenatal course. Cheers for all the info and help @happyparents,happybaby."

Embracing the bump

Meanwhile, Briony has continued to bump share updates with her followers since announcing her pregnancy.

And she certainly hasn't let her changing body get in the way of practising her beloved yoga poses.

Sam showed off the baby nursery on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank thanks NHS after accident involving knife

She recently posted a snap of herself in the crow pose and wrote: "I’ve got to the point where I can’t do child’s pose but crow is no problem.

"I’m enjoying it while I can though because it’s about the only arm balance that allows space for bump."

Sam and Briony celebrated their first wedding anniversary back in May.

At the time of the nuptials, the actor said of starting a family: "We want to enjoy being married for a while first and do some more travelling."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.