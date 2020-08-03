Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank thanks NHS after accident involving knife

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew, has thanked the NHS after he cut his hand.

The actor posted to his Twitter about the incident.

He wrote: "Had a small accident in the kitchen today involving a knife and my hand. #NHS staff utterly amazing. These guys deserve so much more than they get! Thank you for gluing me together."

Had a small accident in the kitchen today involving a knife & my hand.. #NHS staff utterly amazing. These guys deserve so much more than they get! Thank you for gluing me together! ❤️ — Daniel Brocklebank (@Dan_Brocklebank) August 1, 2020

His followers saw the tweet and quickly responded to check he's okay.

One wrote: "I hope you're okay, I hope you still have ten fingers."

A second said: "Not good when that happens. Hope you're okay and it heals soon. NHS staff are amazing and they should be proud of themselves."

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank thanked the NHS after he hurt his hand (Credit: Shutterstock)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff to 'get rid' of Elaine in sickening twist

A third added: "Sounds painful, hope you're okay and injury doesn't take too long to heal."

Unfortunately Daniel isn't the only Corrie star who has ended up in hospital recently.

Last month Kel Allen, who plays Rick's ex-wife Laura Neelan, thanked NHS staff after revealing she broke her big toe in four places.

Coronation Street: Daniel Brocklebank returning to work

Back in March, Coronation Street suspended production due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show began filming again at the end of June.

However, Daniel revealed he was actually off work for fives months as he stopped filming at the end of February.

Speaking about his time in lockdown with Women's Own Magazine, Daniel said: "Sometimes I was fine, other times I was going nuts.

The star is back on the cobbles as Billy (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street: Where have you seen Leanne's friend, Mandy, before?

"I had 12 weeks where I didn't see anyone at all because I live alone. I don't stop talking and the conversations with myself became incredibly in-depth."

He continued: "I actually spoke to my stomach one day when it grumbled. I was like 'alright, I'll feed you in a minute!'"

However, the actor is now back filming on the cobbles and has been keeping his followers updated with his social media posts.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.