Coronation Street will introduce a new character this week, a friend of Leanne's named Mandy.

Mandy and Leanne bump into each other on the cobbles in Wednesday's episode (August 5). The two women previously met in an antenatal class back when Leanne was pregnant.

Leanne's old pal asks after Oliver but Leanne tells her that her son, who has been diagnosed with incurable mitochondrial disease, is fine.

Leanne's son Oliver is terminally ill (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn hits back at trolls comments about her body

Mandy will be played by actress, Kirsty Hitchinson. But where have you seen her before?

Coronation Street: Where have you seen Leanne's friend, Mandy, before?

This isn't the first soap that Kirsty has appeared in.

Last year she played Ariana in ITV's other big soap, Emmerdale. Ariana was a glamorous date for Jai Sharma.

However, it later turned out that Ariana was a prostitute and cost a lot of money.

In order to get him out of the sticky situation, Jai's employee Laurel pretended to be his ex-girlfriend and claimed she was pregnant with his child.

Kirsty played Ariana in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Kirsty also acted alongside Dexter star Michael C. Hall and former Coronation Street actress Amy James-Kelly in the Netflix series Safe.

She played a character named Julia in two of the episodes.

Kirsty has appeared in the short films Spectral Reality and Going Home. She was also in comedy film Best Little Whorehouse in Rochdale.

Coronation Street: Will Mandy make more appearances?

Whilst it's currently unknown if Mandy will become a regular character or is appearing in one episode, Leanne's lie sticks with her and makes her feel guilty.

After telling Mandy that Oliver is doing okay, Leanne confides in her sister Toyah about lying about Oliver's condition.

Toyah is heartbroken for Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff to 'get rid' of Elaine in sickening twist

She admits she feels ashamed. But Toyah's heart breaks for her sister seeing her so upset.

Soon Leanne urges Toyah to get the fostering wheels in motion as she deserves some happiness.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Have you seen Kirsty act is something before? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!