Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff to 'get rid' of Elaine in sickening twist

Coronation Street villain Geoff is going to make his ex wife Elaine Jones disappear next week.

Elaine is causing major issues for Geoff by exposing the truth about him and telling son Tim that she is his real mum.

Elaine disappears at the hands of Geoff next week on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Tim sent her off with a flea in her ear but Elaine will return this week determined to make him listen to her.

However it's clear Elaine is getting through to Tim and others on the street.

And with her help it looks certain that Yasmeen will be freed and Geoff will be exposed for the abuser he is.

So next week when Geoff realises the danger Elaine poses to him he tracks her down on the cobbles.

Geoff corners her in the ginnel and leaves her completely terrified and helpless, even after 50 years.

And he makes a chilling decision and makes Elaine disappear...

Actor Ian Bartholomew said: "It is his anger that fuels him to do something about it. How dare this woman come back and ruin his life.

"He threatens her and we have to believe that he will stop at nothing to get this woman, this problem, out of his life.

"She is a real problem, she knows the truth and if other people find out it is game over."

Will Coronation Street's Geoff become a killer?

Corrie has dropped a hint Geoff is set to become the latest killer on the cobbles.

After spotting his ex-wife Elaine, Geoff rushed into the Rovers thinking that's where she had gone.

And he thought landlady Jenny Connor was hiding her from him and questioned her over it.

However he left Jenny looking worried and fans horrified when he made a veiled threat towards her.

He said to a clearly rattled Jenny: "I’m going to hug the life out of you when these restrictions are lifted."

Viewers think it is a clue about how far Geoff will go in his evil storyline.

"Geoff’s promise to hug the life out of Jenny, is that a sign of things to come?" said one horrified viewer.

A second said: "Honestly that scene with Geoff and Jenny was actually chilling"

Another said: "WAS THAT A THREAT TO JENNY? Geoff is vile."

