Recognise Howard in Coronation Street? Actor Gordon Peaston has been in Casualty and EastEnders

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday November 9, 2022), Bernie teamed up with Fern’s ex-husband, Howard.

Bernie had been wanting to track Fern down when she bumped into her ex-husband.

But, where have you seen Howard actor, Gordon Peaston, before?

Bernie has teamed up with Howard (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Who is Howard Lindon?

Tonight, Bernie decided to go to the country club that Fern is a member of to try and track her down.

She pretended to be Fern and asked the receptionist if she had her updated address on the system.

However, the receptionist couldn’t help her unless she had some form of ID.

When the receptionist was away from her desk, Bernie started to look up Fern’s details on the computer.

This was when she met Fern’s ex-husband, Howard.

He was questioning who she was, but immediately shut her down when she told him that she was Fern Lindon.

Howard said that she couldn’t be Fern because Fern was his ex-wife.

Bernie made up that she had been wanting Fern’s details so that she could give her advice on a yeast infection.

Of course, Howard saw right through the act and forced Bernie to tell him the truth.

She then revealed that Fern had framed her for a robbery.

Howard told Bernie that Fern is a liar, cheat and a con artist who dumped him three weeks ago and took his house and all of his mum’s money.

When Bernie asked him to help her track Fern down and see her pay for her crimes, Howard wanted nothing to do with her.

However, later on, he turned up at The Rovers and decided to help.

He said that he’d give a statement to the police tomorrow.

Gordon Peaston plays Howard (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Howard Lindon in Coronation Street?

Howard Lindon is played by Gordon Peaston.

Gordon is an actor and writer, currently living in London.

He studied Theatre Arts at The Manchester Metropolitan University before appearing in a number of popular television shows.

Gordon’s been in another soap (Credit: ITV)

Where have you seen Gordon Peaston before?

Gordon may be currently starring in Coronation Street, but this isn’t his first time in a soap.

In 2022, he starred as Trevor Barnes in EastEnders. Trevor was an addiction counsellor involved in a storyline with Dotty Cotton.

Gordon also played the role of Kevin Brockner in January 2022, in Casualty.

As well as acting in popular television programmes, Gordon can often be seen in TV adverts.

He has appeared in adverts for big brands such as Nespresso, McDonalds and Weetabix.

Gordon is especially known for appearing in The Hanged Man, Frequencies and Narcopolis.

Can Bernie trust Howard? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Can Howard be trusted?

Now that Bernie and Howard are teaming up, there’s hope that Fern may finally get caught.

However, next week, things take a turn for the worst, as Bernie gets kidnapped.

Howard and Bernie arrange a fake lottery win celebration and post photos online to lure Fern to them.

Bernie is thrilled when Howard tells her that Fern wants to meet her in the Freshco carpark.

However, when Bernie arrives, she’s bundled into a van and kidnapped.

Later on, when speaking to Gemma, Howard makes a comment about the value of the jewellery stolen by Fern.

Gemma’s suspicions are raised as she wonders how he would know this unless he was in on the act.

Can Howard be trusted?

Is he working with Fern?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

