Coronation Street spoilers: Kidnap horror on the Street

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Bernie finds herself in trouble as her plan to track down Fern goes wrong.

Teaming up with Fern’s ex-husband, Howard, Bernie tries to get Fern to meet her.

However, Bernie soon gets kidnapped.

Can Bernie trust Howard in Coronation Street spoilers?

Fern framed Bernie (Credit: ITV)

Bernie wants to track down Fern

Viewers will know that Bernie’s doppelgänger, Fern, has been using their similarities to her advantage.

After Bernie told her about a job interview she had with a high-end cleaning agency, Fern told her that the company was dodgy.

Successfully deterring her from the interview, Fern took her place instead, pretending to be Bernie.

However, when left to clean in a jewellery shop by herself, Fern took the opportunity to rob the shop.

The police then arrested Bernie, showing her CCTV footage of the robbery.

Suddenly, Bernie realised that Fern had framed her.

The police were unable to trace her and thought that Bernie had made Fern up.

Since then, she’s been trying to track Fern down to prove her innocence.

Bernie’s in danger (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie gets kidnapped

After asking Fern’s ex-husband, Howard, to help her track the criminal down, Bernie teams up with him.

Bernie, Howard, Gemma and Paul gather in the bistro, pretending to celebrate a fake lottery win.

They post pictures on social media to try and get Fern to turn up.

Later on, it seems like Bernie’s plan has worked.

Howard tells her that Fern has contacted him and has asked for Bernie to meet her in the Freshco car park.

Waiting for Fern, Bernie stands at a bus stop but gets a fright.

A man pulls up in a van and shoves her in it, putting a bag over her head.

Bernie screams as the kidnapper drives away with her in the van.

Will Bernie get out of this alive?

Gemma becomes suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma’s onto Howard

Fortunately, Bernie is fine, but who kidnapped her? And why?

Later, Howard turns up at Gemma and Chesney’s house but raises Gemma’s suspicions.

He starts to mention the value of the stolen jewellery.

Gemma questions how he would know this unless he was in on the robbery.

Is Howard working with Fern?

Should Bernie be careful who she trusts?

Did Howard have anything to do with the robbery?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Should Bernie trust Howard? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.