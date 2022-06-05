Opinion – EastEnders: Now’s the time to start watching Walford again

It has to be said that EastEnders has had a rough couple of years.

The BBC soap’s ratings have tanked to less than three million, viewers have criticised everything from its storylines to its cast.

And the backstage drama doesn’t seem to end.

EastEnders is regaining the trust of viewers with its sensitive storylines (Credit: BBC)

But after finally finding itself in a regular time slot for the first time in years something strange has happened.

After years of battling with Coronation Street for the right to be called the nation’s favourite soap, EastEnders has stopped.

You get the sense that bosses know they can’t compete with Corrie.

Nor can they match the spectacle of former third soap Emmerdale.

So they’re not even going to bother trying anymore – and that’s a good thing.

This us a major sign that it’s time to start watching EastEnders again.

It’s time to watch EastEnders again – and here’s why

Whereas previously the soap has relied on stunt casting and big dramatic storylines to draw in viewers – it has now settled into itself.

Having wrapped up that terrible take on domestic violence by turning Gray Atkins into a serial killer, the soap has been reborn.

Ignoring the dramatic ending to that story, this week saw the soap acknowledge it went wrong and try to make it right.

And it brought in the Duchess of Cornwall to do it for them.

In her appearance alongside her husband Prince Charles, Camilla took part in an emotional ceremony remembering Chantelle.

Which is frankly more than the soap has done.

Prince Charles speaks to cast and crew of EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

No matter what you think about the royals, seeing Chantelle be remembered as a victim of domestic abuse was a powerful moment.

And it’s not the only way EastEnders has learned.

With Ben Mitchell’s rape storyline, the soap isn’t retreading old ground from its rivals.

It is telling an important story – and working with the appropriate charities to do it without sensationalism.

It’s something that has been lacking in EastEnders for a while now.

Thankfully it looks like new boss Chris Clenshaw knows what he’s doing and he’s giving soap fans a reason to watch the show again.

