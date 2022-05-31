EastEnders will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a special royal theme tune in the end credits.

To commemorate The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall making a special appearance in this Thursday’s (2nd June) episode of the soap.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visit Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders celebrates Jubilee with special royal theme tune in credits

The Jubilee themed tune was composed by original theme tune composer Simon May.

It will play as the residents of Walford celebrate the royal visit and make a toast to Her Majesty The Queen’s seventy year reign.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “To have Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall not only visit us all in Walford, but to also appear in an episode, we felt it was only right that we marked this extremely momentous episode with a fitting tribute and what better way than to wish Their Royal Highnesses on their way from Albert Square than with a special Jubilee version of our iconic theme tune, remastered by the very talented Simon May.”

There will be a special theme tune for the closing credits (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: What happens in the Jubilee episode?

In Thursday’s episode, Mick and Linda prepare for the surprise visitors, Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, to arrive.

The residents throw themselves into the Jubilee celebrations.

Over at The Prince Albert, Mick shares some words for Tina before the talent competition begins.

However Kathy is distracted as Ben plays on her mind and she talks to Jay about the situation.

Meanwhile Rocky is disappointed when his judges, including Sonia, fail to show.

Seeing how upset he is, Kathy pleads with Sonia to come over.

Outside, partygoers can’t believe their eyes as Mick and Linda greet their special guests… The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

In complete awe, Mick and Linda introduce Their Royal Highnesses to everyone and share a toast to her Majesty The Queen.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

