EastEnders spoilers: Lewis claims his next victim?

EastEnders spoilers for next week see Ben’s rapist Lewis edge himself closer to Callum.

Lewis has coldly brushed off what happened with Ben, while Ben himself is still keeping silent on his attack, unable to face the truth.

Meanwhile, Callum is convinced that Ben cheated on him with Lewis and sees his marriage to Ben as over.

This leaves the way clear for Lewis to spend time with Callum this week.

But that is his game?

Lewis seems to be making a beeline for Callum (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2022 right here!

Lewis confesses

The week begins as Lewis confides in Kathy and that he has recently been the victim of a homophobic attack.

When Ben overheads, he feels little sympathy.

He then informs Lewis that the barman has given him a sexually transmitted infection – something Ben learned following his tests last week.

As Lewis takes in the news, Ben continues to crumble.

He struggles while Lewis is able to go about his life as normal.

In fact, Lewis even gets to play the innocent party in all the drama.

After all, everyone on he Square thinks Ben cheated with Lewis, rather than the terrible reality of what happened.

Once they were pals, but those days are long gone (Credit: BBC)

Callum’s kindness

Meanwhile, Callum tells Lewis that he should definitely report his attack to the police.

Ben watches on, and the sight of seeing the two men together pushes him further into despair as he breaks down at The Arches.

Callum agrees to help Lewis – but what is he letting himself in for? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Opinion: Why EastEnders was right to tackle Ben’s rape story?

EastEnders spoilers: Lewis makes his move

Later, Lewis goes a step further as he starts to exploit Callum’s good nature.

Lewis asks Callum if he’ll help him go over his statement to the police.

While Callum is reluctant, his kindness gets the better of him, and he agrees.

As the pair talk further, Lewis opens up about his attack to Callum.

But what is his game – and will Callum regret it if he falls for his act?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.